Esports community pays tribute to Dunoo

TRULY A heartbreaking day for the esports community.
Filipino shoutcasting legend Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan — known to many as “Kuya D” — passed away, leaving many gamers, fans, and followers in shock and grief.
His signature catchphrase “Lakad Matatag” is currently trending on Philippine Twitter as the gaming community honors one of its most popular personalities.
His very own organization, LuponWXC, paid this heartbreaking tribute.
Lakad Matatag in peace
A toast to all the phrases this legend made immortal
