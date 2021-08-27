Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Esports community pays tribute to Dunoo

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    PHOTO: (Left) Dunoo/Facebook

    TRULY A heartbreaking day for the esports community.

    Filipino shoutcasting legend Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan — known to many as “Kuya D” — passed away, leaving many gamers, fans, and followers in shock and grief.

    His signature catchphrase “Lakad Matatag” is currently trending on Philippine Twitter as the gaming community honors one of its most popular personalities.

    His very own organization, LuponWXC, paid this heartbreaking tribute.

    Lakad Matatag in peace

    A toast to all the phrases this legend made immortal

