Liyab Esports announces new Wild Rift roster composed of former LoL PC pros

LIYAB Esports has announced their new Wild Rift roster, composed of four players from their PC League of Legends team.

The new roster will now be composed of Jay “Speltz” Tabarangao, Edrian “Doedoii” Brancia, Jhon Mike “Xyliath” Tungol, and Ren “Kanji” Motomitsu. Joining the team are Wild Rift veterans Sebastian "Sho" Umali and Klyde Perfection "Klyde" Abello from Fennel University and Oasis Gaming respectively.

Also making the jump from PC to mobile is Liyab’s League of Legends coach Gerald Gianne "Tgee" Gelacio, who will continue mentoring the squad as their coach.

Liyab Esports makes the move to LoL mobile

Liyab Esports is the country’s most successful League of Legends team, continuously representing the country in the Southeast Asia region. Last year, the organization’s Wild Rift team finished third in the Summer Split, but was unable to carry momentum in the Fall Split finish third in group A; not enough to move on to the playoffs.

The team is currently supported by telecommunications provider, Globe Telecom, and esports and gaming organization, Mineski Global. Their representatives shared their thoughts on Liyab’s decision to venture into the Wild Rift scene.

Ralph Aligada, the Head of Globe Games and Esports, believes that the organization is confident in their decision to bring Liyab to the next level.

“First and foremost, thank you to our former Wild Rift players and coaches who have been instrumental in the team’s success since 2019. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” he said.

He added: “As we move forward into 2022, we are confident that we have made the right moves to take Liyab Esports to the next level. Our work together represents a deeper commitment to nurture and develop the local gaming scene.”

Meanwhile, Mark Navarro, the country manager of Mineski Philippines, believes that the partnership between organizations would benefit Liyab.

“We are proud to welcome new and familiar faces to our Liyab Esports family and are very excited to see what they can do together next year,” he reflected.

He continued: “As one of the long-standing teams in Philippine esports, Liyab has been a model of excellence for many to see what’s possible with the right support and partner. With Globe, we remain committed to providing them, as well as other local talents, every opportunity to showcase their skills so that they can someday represent the country on bigger, global stages and help elevate the Philippines as a major gaming hotbed.”

