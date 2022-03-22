LIST: These are all the teams Sibol is sending to the Hanoi SEA Games

THE NATIONAL ESPORTS team has released a list of the complete delegation it will be sending to the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

When Sibol heads into Hanoi this May, it will be 54 athletes strong, competing in 10 medal events.

“We wanted to establish that Filipino gamers are great,” said Marlon Marcelo, famed shoutcaster and now interim executive director of the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO), during the press conference to kick off the Sibol campaign.

He added, “Filipino gamers are world class. Gusto namin ipakita yung galing ng atletang Filipino, hindi lang sa traditional sports kundi dito papunta sa esports.”

In a series of qualifiers held earlier this year, a mix of professional and amateur teams across various disciplines duked it out for the honor of representing the country in their respective titles. Come May, these teams will assume one united name.

Here is the full list of the Sibol delegation, as announced by the national esports team on social media.

Team Sibol Arena of Valor (Imperial Esports)





John "Ode” Mariño

Jeffrey "SofiaNicole" Sioson

Eric "1dau9" Gambuta

Harold "Tora" Cabaguing

Michael "Crustcore" Gonzaga

Wowie "Wii." Gracilla

Team Sibol CrossFire (Pacific Macta Infirma)





Dennis "ZDD" Ramos Jr

Aldrin "Aldrin" Borabon

John Kenneth "zYK" Alde

Matthew "EL1"Arnaez PM

Christian "Revenge" Amorea

Team Sibol Fifa Online 4





Rad Novales/Radalad

Aljhon Canas/Bilog FC

Jorrel Aristorenas

Team Sibol Free Fire (God Ascends and Rise Nation Esports)





Joshua "VOIDFACE Vertis

Adzmal "GANZAHH" Malli

Christian "WAWAWENG" Ravi

Asrap "WURYANG?" Abolais

Aedrianne "PR3SKO" Espoleta

Bryan "MONKEY" Co

Ian "PLOKKY" Villanueva

Mark "MCDO!!!!" Bautista

Ivan "N4VI" Vlagedor

Lewelle "GYUKII" Molded

Mark "SIRMACK" Macasusi

Team Sibol League of Legends (West Point Esports)





Andre Dominique "Calumnia" Soriano

David Emmanuel "yjyyyyyyyyyy" Tapang

Jan Edward "Creshowo" Hortizuela

Jan Raphael "RVL8" Retance

Hezro Elijah "ParzivaI" Canlas

Matthew Aeiden "Aeiden" Rogando

Team Sibol League of Legends: Wild Rift Men (Looking for Adoption)





Coach: John "SIXTH" Mañosa

Renzel "ZEL" Ayuban

Mark "FATE" Pelayo

Julius "JJ" Pelayo

Golden "DEN" Dajao

Dragon "GON" Dajo

Rency "RENCY" Barcos

Team Sibol League of Legends: Wild Rift Women (GrindSky Esports Eris)





Christine "RAY RAY" Natividad

Rose Ann "HELL GIRL" Robles

Charize "YUGEN" Doble

Giana "JEEYA" Llanes

April "AEAE" Sotto

Team Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Blacklist International)





Coach: Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza

Jonmar "OhmyV33NUS" Villaluna

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario

Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto

Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales

Salic "Hadji" Imam

Dexter Louise "Dex Star" C. Alaba

Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani

Team Sibol PUBGM (ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports)





Ans Clarth "Newbie" Rago

Francis "Range" Fusingan

John Michael "Shazaaam" Atienza

Reimon "Rymon" Casido

Reyniel "Opti" Eustaquio

Maryrose "Coach Mayeh" Balatan (Coach, Zap Battlegroundz)

Abdul Barode

John Raymart Rocello

Kharl Andrei De Guzman

Raymund Arbie Basilio

Ronal Aljheron Ginez

