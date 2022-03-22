LIST: These are all the teams Sibol is sending to the Hanoi SEA Games

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    THE NATIONAL ESPORTS team has released a list of the complete delegation it will be sending to the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

    When Sibol heads into Hanoi this May, it will be 54 athletes strong, competing in 10 medal events.

    “We wanted to establish that Filipino gamers are great,” said Marlon Marcelo, famed shoutcaster and now interim executive director of the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO), during the press conference to kick off the Sibol campaign.

    He added, “Filipino gamers are world class. Gusto namin ipakita yung galing ng atletang Filipino, hindi lang sa traditional sports kundi dito papunta sa esports.”

    In a series of qualifiers held earlier this year, a mix of professional and amateur teams across various disciplines duked it out for the honor of representing the country in their respective titles. Come May, these teams will assume one united name.

      Here is the full list of the Sibol delegation, as announced by the national esports team on social media.

      Team Sibol Arena of Valor (Imperial Esports)

      John "Ode” Mariño

      Jeffrey "SofiaNicole" Sioson

      Eric "1dau9" Gambuta

      Harold "Tora" Cabaguing

      Michael "Crustcore" Gonzaga

      Wowie "Wii." Gracilla

      Team Sibol CrossFire (Pacific Macta Infirma)

      Dennis "ZDD" Ramos Jr

      Aldrin "Aldrin" Borabon

      John Kenneth "zYK" Alde

      Matthew "EL1"Arnaez PM

      Christian "Revenge" Amorea

      Team Sibol Fifa Online 4

      Rad Novales/Radalad

      Aljhon Canas/Bilog FC

      Jorrel Aristorenas

      Team Sibol Free Fire (God Ascends and Rise Nation Esports)

      Joshua "VOIDFACE Vertis

      Adzmal "GANZAHH" Malli

      Christian "WAWAWENG" Ravi

      Asrap "WURYANG?" Abolais

      Aedrianne "PR3SKO" Espoleta

      Bryan "MONKEY" Co

      Ian "PLOKKY" Villanueva

      Mark "MCDO!!!!" Bautista

      Ivan "N4VI" Vlagedor

      Lewelle "GYUKII" Molded

      Mark "SIRMACK" Macasusi

      Team Sibol League of Legends (West Point Esports)

      Andre Dominique "Calumnia" Soriano

      David Emmanuel "yjyyyyyyyyyy" Tapang

      Jan Edward "Creshowo" Hortizuela

      Jan Raphael "RVL8" Retance

      Hezro Elijah "ParzivaI" Canlas

      Matthew Aeiden "Aeiden" Rogando

      Team Sibol League of Legends: Wild Rift Men (Looking for Adoption)

      Coach: John "SIXTH" Mañosa

      Renzel "ZEL" Ayuban

      Mark "FATE" Pelayo

      Julius "JJ" Pelayo

      Golden "DEN" Dajao

      Dragon "GON" Dajo

      Rency "RENCY" Barcos

      Team Sibol League of Legends: Wild Rift Women (GrindSky Esports Eris)

      Christine "RAY RAY" Natividad

      Rose Ann "HELL GIRL" Robles

      Charize "YUGEN" Doble

      Giana "JEEYA" Llanes

      April "AEAE" Sotto

      Team Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Blacklist International)

      Coach: Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza

      Jonmar "OhmyV33NUS" Villaluna

      Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario

      Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto

      Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales

      Salic "Hadji" Imam

      Dexter Louise "Dex Star" C. Alaba

      Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani

      Team Sibol PUBGM (ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports)

      Ans Clarth "Newbie" Rago

      Francis "Range" Fusingan

      John Michael "Shazaaam" Atienza

      Reimon "Rymon" Casido

      Reyniel "Opti" Eustaquio

      Maryrose "Coach Mayeh" Balatan (Coach, Zap Battlegroundz)

      Abdul Barode

      John Raymart Rocello

      Kharl Andrei De Guzman

      Raymund Arbie Basilio

      Ronal Aljheron Ginez

