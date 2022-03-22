LIST: These are all the teams Sibol is sending to the Hanoi SEA Games

THE NATIONAL ESPORTS team has released a list of the complete delegation it will be sending to the 31st Southeast Asian Games.
When Sibol heads into Hanoi this May, it will be 54 athletes strong, competing in 10 medal events.
“We wanted to establish that Filipino gamers are great,” said Marlon Marcelo, famed shoutcaster and now interim executive director of the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO), during the press conference to kick off the Sibol campaign.
He added, “Filipino gamers are world class. Gusto namin ipakita yung galing ng atletang Filipino, hindi lang sa traditional sports kundi dito papunta sa esports.”
In a series of qualifiers held earlier this year, a mix of professional and amateur teams across various disciplines duked it out for the honor of representing the country in their respective titles. Come May, these teams will assume one united name.
Here is the full list of the Sibol delegation, as announced by the national esports team on social media.
Team Sibol Arena of Valor (Imperial Esports)
John "Ode” Mariño
Jeffrey "SofiaNicole" Sioson
Eric "1dau9" Gambuta
Harold "Tora" Cabaguing
Michael "Crustcore" Gonzaga
Wowie "Wii." Gracilla
Team Sibol CrossFire (Pacific Macta Infirma)
Dennis "ZDD" Ramos Jr
Aldrin "Aldrin" Borabon
John Kenneth "zYK" Alde
Matthew "EL1"Arnaez PM
Christian "Revenge" Amorea
Team Sibol Fifa Online 4
Rad Novales/Radalad
Aljhon Canas/Bilog FC
Jorrel Aristorenas
Team Sibol Free Fire (God Ascends and Rise Nation Esports)
Joshua "VOIDFACE Vertis
Adzmal "GANZAHH" Malli
Christian "WAWAWENG" Ravi
Asrap "WURYANG?" Abolais
Aedrianne "PR3SKO" Espoleta
Bryan "MONKEY" Co
Ian "PLOKKY" Villanueva
Mark "MCDO!!!!" Bautista
Ivan "N4VI" Vlagedor
Lewelle "GYUKII" Molded
Mark "SIRMACK" Macasusi
Team Sibol League of Legends (West Point Esports)
Andre Dominique "Calumnia" Soriano
David Emmanuel "yjyyyyyyyyyy" Tapang
Jan Edward "Creshowo" Hortizuela
Jan Raphael "RVL8" Retance
Hezro Elijah "ParzivaI" Canlas
Matthew Aeiden "Aeiden" Rogando
Team Sibol League of Legends: Wild Rift Men (Looking for Adoption)
Coach: John "SIXTH" Mañosa
Renzel "ZEL" Ayuban
Mark "FATE" Pelayo
Julius "JJ" Pelayo
Golden "DEN" Dajao
Dragon "GON" Dajo
Rency "RENCY" Barcos
Team Sibol League of Legends: Wild Rift Women (GrindSky Esports Eris)
Christine "RAY RAY" Natividad
Rose Ann "HELL GIRL" Robles
Charize "YUGEN" Doble
Giana "JEEYA" Llanes
April "AEAE" Sotto
Team Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Blacklist International)
Coach: Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza
Jonmar "OhmyV33NUS" Villaluna
Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario
Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto
Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales
Salic "Hadji" Imam
Dexter Louise "Dex Star" C. Alaba
Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani
Team Sibol PUBGM (ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports)
Ans Clarth "Newbie" Rago
Francis "Range" Fusingan
John Michael "Shazaaam" Atienza
Reimon "Rymon" Casido
Reyniel "Opti" Eustaquio
Maryrose "Coach Mayeh" Balatan (Coach, Zap Battlegroundz)
Abdul Barode
John Raymart Rocello
Kharl Andrei De Guzman
Raymund Arbie Basilio
Ronal Aljheron Ginez
