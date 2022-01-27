Light, Aqua take centerstage as RSG PH sends Omega to lower bracket

RSG PH has oftentimes been criticized for their inability to finish matches during the MPL-PH's Season 8, but their performance on the first day of the Sibol Qualifiers revealed a different side from the Raiders as they took down Omega Esports, 2-1.

Against one of the best comeback experts in the MLBB scene, the Raiders calmed the storm with some heroic efforts from their individual players as well as their overall tactical prowess.

Seeing the Light

Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza has always been a staple in RSG’s ranks due to his experience, but Dylan “Light” Catipon proved that he could also stand his ground.

In Game 1, his Chou was a pest as he constantly moved around and created space for his teammates, Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto and Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog. He even served as a bait as he absorbed Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s crowd controlling abilities.

Then in Game 3, his Khufra made crucial plays during the crunch time moments. Prior to the final Lord fight, he strategically deciphered Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s conceal play, allowing his teammates to get a better read of the game.

RSG’s counterattacking game

Light’s presence even allowed RSG to go beyond their deathball antics as RSG was able to execute a perfect counterattacking gameplan throughout the series.

Iy4knu showed this in Game 1 as he was able to outmaneuver the backstabbing plays froms Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui. But it wasn't just his individual efforts that shined as the entire team was able to outmaneuver and outplay the Minsitthar and Nana picks from Omega, which was supposed to weaken RSG's deathball tactics.

But it was in Game 3, where their efforts took centerstage. During the 12th minute clash, Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa’s Uranus was constantly bombarded, forcing a group up and allowing Light to charge forward with his Khufra. This created opportunities for RSG to push Omega back to their base.

Then came Arvie “Aqua” Antonio, who plunged a dagger straight to the comeback kings' hearts as his Kagura play during the 23rd minute obliterated Omega. He waited for the right moment to unleash a magical barrage, capitalizing on the chokepoints.

RSG’s victory has placed them on the next round of the upper bracket, where they will be facing the winner between Onic Philippines and Origen Esports. Omega’s hopes for national team representation, however, are still alive as they move down to the lower bracket.

