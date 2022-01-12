Light enters RSG PH ranks for MPL PH S9

RSG PH has officially been enlightened with their first major acquisition as they were able to snatch former TNC roamer, Dylan Aaron “Light” Catipon. The announcements were made on their official Facebook page.

Let there be Light for RSG PH

Written on their Facebook post, they acknowledged Light’s prowess, calling him “a strong and talented mechanical player.”

They even hoped that his arrival could allow them to finally attain their championship trophy.

Light’s arrival to the organization can be viewed as a massive surprise as a few months ago he recently signed for Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso’s Z4 Esports, a newly fleshed MLBB organization. It can be noted that his decision to venture into Z4 Esports could be a gateway for him to be involved with Omega Esports.

However that never materialized and now that he is RSG’s roamer, he would have to compete against Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza who is currently the team’s primary option. He alongside Arvie “Aqua” Antonio and Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto would compliment each other with their early rotations, which would lead to their signature deathball tactics centered on Demonkite.

His arrival might allow Coach Brian “Panda” Lim to dig deep in player rotations as Heath was his only option in the roaming position.

And similar to Heath, Light has a tendency to compliment the explosiveness from his teammates due to his timely setups during group ups, which would definitely bode well for the Demon King’s entrances.

