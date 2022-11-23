Dota 2 legend (and free agent) Kuku teases Blacklist move

WITH THE news that Blacklist International is finally entering the Dota 2 space, a certified Pinoy Dota 2 legend teased a Blacklist-related move of his own.

“ANNOUNCEMENT!!” said the former T1 captain Carlo "Kuku" Palad while wearing a Season 10 Blacklist International jersey. “BLCK.OhMyKuku[.]”

“Dream come true mga ser! I Love Mobile Legends Bang Bang!!!” he said, adding the hashtags #BreakTheCode, #TheBestGoldLaner, and #ChangeCareer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Only time will tell if one of Dota's most accomplished captains is serious in his change of careers, or if he'll be sticking to the PC-based MOBA. We won't have long to wait: The DPC roster lock is set to take hold this December 9.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kuku ponders new opportunities after T1 release

After a disappointing 2022 season that saw them knocked out of the Dota Pro Circuit’s Last Chance Qualifiers and fail to make the main stage at Singapore, T1 disbanded their entire Dota 2 roster, which also included legends like Anathan "Ana" Pham and Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen.

By then, Kuku had already announced on social media that his contract with the team was up, and that he was “explor[ing] other opportunities.”

Yesterday, fellow Pinoy Dota 2 free agent Kim "Gabbi" Santos also captioned a recent stream with the headline “BLACKLIST IN YOUR AREA.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He has also posted about a throwback photo showing him and Kuku together.