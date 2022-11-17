Blacklist Dota 2 soon? Tier One snaps up SEA DPC berth

AFTER SPECULATIONS on social media about a Dota 2 Blacklist International team, Tryke Gutierrez's dream is slowly becoming a reality.

In a status update on his Facebook page, the Tier One Entertainment chief executive officer announced that his organization has secured their DPC slot, taking over RSG's spot.

"First step secured. I would like to officially announce that Tier One Entertainment has now acquired RSG's slot in the Division one of the next DPC season," said Gutierrez, who has been a longtime Dota 2 fan.

"Next step, sign players. This is so unreal but like what I said before, if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough. Our journey back to the first game I fell in love with starts today."

He gave a hat tip to RSG. "I would like to thank my friend Jayf Soh of RSG for being such a professional through out this whole deal process. We will continue what you started."