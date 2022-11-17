Blacklist Dota 2 soon? Tier One snaps up SEA DPC berth

AFTER SPECULATIONS on social media about a Dota 2 Blacklist International team, Tryke Gutierrez's dream is slowly becoming a reality.
In a status update on his Facebook page, the Tier One Entertainment chief executive officer announced that his organization has secured their DPC slot, taking over RSG's spot.
"First step secured. I would like to officially announce that Tier One Entertainment has now acquired RSG's slot in the Division one of the next DPC season," said Gutierrez, who has been a longtime Dota 2 fan.
"Next step, sign players. This is so unreal but like what I said before, if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough. Our journey back to the first game I fell in love with starts today."
He gave a hat tip to RSG. "I would like to thank my friend Jayf Soh of RSG for being such a professional through out this whole deal process. We will continue what you started."
Tier One Entertainment commented on Tryke's post, with the org saying, "LFG! Dream together, win together. We’re ready to face all those big and 'scary' dreams with you, boss."
A few days ago, Tryke posted about his aspirations of fielding a Dota 2 roster. He even posted hints of fielding a lineup consisting of Filipinos.
Which Dota 2 players can Tier One acquire?
With Tier One entering the Dota 2 esports scene, it would be interesting to take a look at who's currently available for a possible lineup.
Tryke may consider going for the home run with two Filipino legends as Carlo "Kuku" Palad and Abed "Abed" Yusop are now free agents. Both came from rosters that were recently disbanded.
Marc "Raven" Fausto is also available, as Fnatic recently said their farewells to their carry. Even Kim "Gabbi" Santos, who once played for TNC and Talon Esports, could be in Tier One's radar.
Or would a Blacklist International Dota 2 team fully take over RSG's slot, and utilize their former players from RSG and other SEA standouts like Kenny "Xepher" Deo.