    Thu, May 4
    Esports

    Damien ‘Kpii’ Chok joins Blacklist’s Dota squad, replacing Nico Barcelon

    by Juan Carlos Z. Pineda
    1 Hour ago

    BLACKLIST Rivalry has finally announced its newest player for the upcoming DPC season.

    Replacing Nico “eyyou” Barcelon is former TNC member and Australian Dota 2 player Damien “Kpii” Chok.

    It was announced in Tryke Gutierrez’s Facebook post that Kpii will be playing as the offlaner which would place Carlo “Kuku” Palad as the position five support.

    Kpii has been renowned for his team-centric playstyle, complementing the farm-centric approach from Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto.

    Blacklist has yet to reach the majors of the DPC season and they’re hoping that these reinforcements would fulfill their aspirations.

