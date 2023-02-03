Omega Neos reveals MDL roster featuring Kielvj, MP THE KING

MGA KABARANGAY! MAG-INGAY sa Omega Neos!

With Omega revealing their roster for the Mobile Legends: Development League, hype surrounds this up-and-coming squad. A combined mix of talented youngsters and veterans are hoping to mold the next generation of talents to carry on the comeback kings' legacy.

The team boasts the strategic mind of Cesar Jefferson "Amethyst" Santos, who was among Omega's strategists during Season 10 of the MPL-PH. Under Omega's MDL squad, Amethyst will be serving as the team's midlaner, and potentially a shotcaller, given Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso's praiseworthy comments.

Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez could also use his pro experience to help shape Omega Neos' MDL debut. Back in Season 10 of MPL-PH, he forged a strong dynamic with Mico "Mikko" Tabangay.

Then there's Michael "MP The King" Endino, who received a lot of hype from Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio for his strategic engagements at the jungle role.

A reinforced Omega Neos squad

While the hype centered on their tactical brilliance is the team's biggest highlight, there are still other key members worth noting.

Jeff "S4gitnu" Subang's experience will be key as he has been prominent in the scene. He once played for Execration and Nexplay.

And to complement the pieces, two emerging players have entered the ranks as both West and Zone will be grinding their way to prove their value in the MDL.

Omega also revealed the head coach for their MDL squad: former TNC and Cignal Ultra player, Douglas Joseph "ImbaDeejay" Astibe II. Deejay has long been considered to be one of the brilliant minds in the scene.

With the most brilliant tacticians joining forces in Omega, one may expect this team to make waves in the MDL's debut.