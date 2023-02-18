Kekedoot admits feeling traumatized from his Cignal Ultra experience

ONIC PHILIPPINES didn't mince their words when talking about Ralph "Dudut" Adrales' impact with the team.

If having Gordon Ramsay as your head chef would lead to heated discussions left and right, Dudut (formerly Rapidoot) would be the calming presence inside the locker room.

"Noong umpisa, mahirap talaga kase yung quality ni Rapidoot, yung pagiging positive niya, yung pagle-lead niya sa spirit ng team, parang hindi siya ganoon kadali makuha," revealed Coach Lyrick.

His absence, forced the team to undergo a coming of age development where each member had no choice but to step up.

"So ang nangyari ngayon, hindi kami nakahanap ng isa pang Rapidoot, pero ang nangyari nag-mature yung mismong members ng team, yung team mismo yung nag-mature. Naisip nila na sila na mag-a-adjust, kapag malungkot yung isa, ico-comfort nung isa, pagka may isang nada-down, halimbawa hindi nakuha yung retri, ico-comfort nila..."

"Kase at the end of the day ang natutunan namin doon, hindi namin dapat ibigay lahat ng trabaho sa isang tao kase isang team kaming lahat," opined Lyrick.

But besides his leadership, Dudut's playstyle and impact inside the Land of Dawn should also be considered, and it is up to Jefferdson "Kekedoot" Mogol to pick up from where he left.

Kekedoot's unwavering will

Replacing Dudut was no easy task as he has been an immaculate performer amid his rookie status.

It was his setups that stunned the likes of RSG PH and Blacklist International and it seemed he will be a permanent fixture with the team...until news came out that he would instead take his talents to Onic's MDL squad.

Is Kekedoot ready for the task ahead? There were already doubts surrounding him as his experience with the winless Cignal Ultra back in Season 7 shattered his confidence.

Season 11 is finally his chance to slay the demons from his past.

"Ano po masaya kase nakapaglaro ulit po ako tapos noong nangyari sa Cignal, parang natro-trauma na ako maglaro kase nga, wala kaming panalo noon," reflected Kekedoot.

"Tapos napre-pressure ako ngayon season bago kami magpilian ng mga lalaro, tapos ginawa ko na lang yung best ko kase iniisip ko walang mangyayari kung susuko ako."

And as mentioned by Coach Lyrick earlier, each member had to step up from Dudut's absence.

"Sa mga tulong ng coach po, lagi nila akong tinutulungan. Sinasabi nila na, kailangan mag-move forward ka na kase tapos na iyan e, nangyari na. Dapat lagi mong iisipin yung mangyayari ngayon."

"Tapos tumaas yung confidence ko!" said Kekedoot.