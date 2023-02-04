From Rapidoot to Dudut, why is Onic's chef playing in the MDL?

WHEN ONIC PH announced their final roster for Season 11, there was one lingering question that fans wanted to know.

Why is Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales not part of the Season 11 roster after an impressive debut? Was he underperforming recently? Is he being poached by Onic Indonesia? Will he take a break?

In one of the most bizarre outcomes for the upcoming season, Chef Rapidoot will be instead taking his talents in the MDL scene, under Onic Arsenals. He will also change his IGN to "Dudut."

It was a shocking outcome given Rapidoot's resurgence with his roam play in Season 10 and also because of his impact outside the game as seen with his cooking skills.

This begs the question, what happened to Dudut? According to Onic Arsenals' life coach, Thaddeus "Mahadeva" Padua, the so-called "chef" had other priorities in life.

The importance of education