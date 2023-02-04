From Rapidoot to Dudut, why is Onic's chef playing in the MDL?

WHEN ONIC PH announced their final roster for Season 11, there was one lingering question that fans wanted to know.
Why is Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales not part of the Season 11 roster after an impressive debut? Was he underperforming recently? Is he being poached by Onic Indonesia? Will he take a break?
In one of the most bizarre outcomes for the upcoming season, Chef Rapidoot will be instead taking his talents in the MDL scene, under Onic Arsenals. He will also change his IGN to "Dudut."
It was a shocking outcome given Rapidoot's resurgence with his roam play in Season 10 and also because of his impact outside the game as seen with his cooking skills.
This begs the question, what happened to Dudut? According to Onic Arsenals' life coach, Thaddeus "Mahadeva" Padua, the so-called "chef" had other priorities in life.
The importance of education
"Nag-aaral pa kasi si Dudut as a 4th year college [student]. Nahihirapan siya sa schedule ng MPL, kaya nag-decide siya na mag-MDL muna," said Padua in an exclusive interview with Spin.ph. "Pero hindi pa rin nawala yung passion niya sa laro at gusto niya parin mag-continue."
He added: "Noong Lazy Esports Pro pa kami, it was suggested by Coach Jseff, and we all agreed dun sa decision na kunin si Dudut, sayang kasi yung talent malakas siya at saktong naghahanap kami ng roamer noong time na iyon."
His decision to proceed in his playing career would once again bring up one of the biggest traits he displayed in Season 10: loyalty.
If Season 10 saw him refuse an offer from RSG PH to maintain with the amateur squad Monster Anarchy, Season 11 or perhaps MDL Season 1, would highlight his loyalty as he chose to maintain his professional playing career.
But with him juggling between his education and playing career, would he still maintain his status as the team's chef? Given the situation, Onic decided to look for alternatives.
"May current chef kami sa bootcamp, si “Chef Hustla!" Magfo-focus pa rin si Dudut sa paglalaro and school at the same time, siguro pag gusto niyang magluto pwede naman." said Mahadeva.
"Dudut is playing as the team captain now, kahit malaki yung responsibility niya we are making sure na full support ang org sa decision ni Dudut na pagsabayin ang studies at passion niya," assured Padua.
"Andito rin kami para mag-guide sa kanya kung sakaling may obstacles at masiguradong may balance parehas."
Given his passion and unending loyalty, the Hedgehogs have repaid their former chef a favor. With his decision to pursue his studies, Dudut could serve as an inspiration for the up-and-coming Arsenals.