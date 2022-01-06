'Di ko pagpapalit GF ko!' Kairi defends girlfriend from online bashers

A RECENT Tiktok video by Onic PH jungler Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol became the talk of the town not for the usual entertainment value, but for the amount of toxicity that ensued.

In fact most of the comments were “hate” messages and insults directed at Kairi’s girlfriend, Shiloh Cael.

In response, Kairi defended his girlfriend on Tiktok.

“Kahit kelan di ko pagpapalit GF ko sa mga minemention niyo sa akin,” he said. “Ganda-ganda ng GF ko, sobrang bait at supportive pa kaya asa nalang po kayo.”

Cael was annoyed with the harassment that she received that she also lashed out on the popular video app.

“It’s funny how these troll accounts throw sh*t about me when they can’t even reveal their faces,” she said.

She wrote more of her thoughts on her personal Facebook page.

Girlfriend of Kairi: 'I know something's special within me'

"Tough times never last, but tough people do. These people attacking me should face reality head-on and understand that I will not live up to their expectations to me and the standards they have for Kairi,” she said.

She defended herself against those who were saying she was not worthy to be Kairi's gilfriend.

“Even if I'm not the prettiest girl out there, the girl you expect Kairi to be with, and all the physical appearances required to be fit as Kairi's girlfriend, I know something's special within me that he saw that makes me worth to be his girl.”

And to top it all, she narrated her significance in Kairi’s career.

“After all, I was the one who's been there since the beginning of his career– hardship, breakdowns, and failures; I was there,” she said.

She ended her statement by praising her supporters, while leaving an important food for thought for the community.

Due to the drama, notable MPL personalities defended Cael, such as shoutcaster Chantelle Hernandez and ex-Nexplay EVOS manager Baby Ignacio. Shoutcaster Theo “Uomi” Ignacio took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the recent drama.

"Not @ people hating on Kairi's girl kasi di pasok sa personal standards nila. Ya'll gotta keep your mouth shut. If she makes Kairi happy, you need to respect that. Just saying, you hating on his girl won't make you more attractive for him LMAO!" he said.

