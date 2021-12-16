Best jungler? Kairi demurs after RRQ masterclass

IT CAN be argued that Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol is the best jungler in the world after an impressive series against RRQ.

In Games 1 and 2, he pulled a magic out of a hat, as he displayed tricks and outmaneuvers aplenty with his Lancelot and Ling.

In addition, his Game 3 Natan masterclass became proof that he come back from a horrid early game for an explosive performance on the battlefield.

He ultimately bested his rival, Albert "Alberttt" Neilsen Iskandar, who he believes to be the number 1 jungler in M3.

The spotlight was already centered on him, in front of 3.18 million peak concurrent viewers, a new record in the MLBB World Championship, besting M2's 3.08 million.

Kairi, along with PilipinasLangMalakas, also trended on the Philippine Twitter charts last night after their match against RRQ.

Bigger threats lie ahead, says Kairi



Yet amid his jaw-dropping performances, Kairi still believes he isn't the best jungler in the world as there are bigger threats that lie ahead.

“I think it’s too early for me to claim myself as the best jungler in the world," said the 16-year old phenom. "We haven’t fought Blacklist and BTK yet and we’re looking forward to fighting them because they have really good junglers."

Both Blacklist International and BTK feature varying jungler playstyles. The former boasts Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who has a cautious and conservative approach compared to the latter's Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun, who matches Kairi since both are known for their ruthless aggression.

Even after sending his rival Alberttt to the lower bracket by giving him a taste of his own medicine, Kairi still believes that his signature Ling is still worth respecting.

“I think in this series, that wasn’t my best. That wasn’t my best Ling play. But I think Alberttt is a really good Ling player."

The secret to Kairi's god-tier performance against RRQ

During the post-match interview, Onic PH shotcaller, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy mentioned that Kairi had to undergo a major adjustment as the phone that he used for scrimmages are different from the ones used at the venue.

Kairi confirmed this after the match.

“Yung ginagamit kong phone, yung pinagpraktis namin pangaraw-araw, mas malaki siyang phone kung ikukumpara sa ginagamit ko sa venue," he said

He even admitted that this affected his performances during the group stages.

"Kaya nanibago ako noong lumaban kami sa group stage, kaya medyo pangit yung performance ko."

But nevertheless, he was able to find a way to learn and adapt, thanks to a friend inside the arena.

"May mga maling play pero nakakapag-adjust naman ako kase nakihiram ako sa kaibigan ko ng same phone sa venue," he went on.

Kairi and the rest of Onic await the winner of BTK and EVOS SG, scheduled for 6 p.m. today.

