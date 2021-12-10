RSG SG ready to counter Onic PH using data from RSG PH, hints Ly4ly4ly4

SINGAPORE finally secured an upper bracket playoff berth for the first time in the MLBB World Championships as both EVOS SG and RSG SG were able to secure top two finishes in the group stages.

While EVOS SG will face Turkish sensation BEDEL, RSG SG will contend against the Filipino runner ups, Onic PH.

Throughout the group stages, Onic PH’s Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda was able to outsmart his foes with some solid draft choices, such as his Faramis selection against Todak’s Gloo.

During the post-match interview, RSG SG jungler Lim “Ly4ly4ly4” Yang shed some light that their sibling team from the PH, RSG PH, has given them some insights about their upcoming foes.

What RSG has learned about Onic PH

“I think our friend, RSG PH, has played against them, so we do have some data on them and I do believe that our coach has prepared against them so that we can play our best,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Besides talking about their preparations against Onic PH, Yang revealed that they are gunning for a spectacular finish.

"In this M3, I’m personally aiming for a top four," said the jungler. "Based on the past issues, Singapore teams haven’t really done well in the World Tournament so we hope to get a top four finish.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He added: “Having both Singapore teams in the upper bracket, in the home ground, feels really good.”

It's been a difficult road for the Singaporean players, whose competitive esports scene may not be as well developed as other countries.

“Honestly, in M2 we were all part time gamers. We didn’t improve on how we played because the esports industry in Singapore is not as progressive compared to other countries, so we have players who work, study, some even have a family,” he recounted.

“But in M3 we put a lot of time in practice. We have players taking a leave from work, players taking a leave from school. We train so hard every day just for M3."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.