Jeondding wins Rev Major’s Tekken 7 tourney as Pinoys break into Top 8

KOREAN esports pro Sang-hyun “Jeondding” Jeon won the Tekken 7 tournament in Rev Major 2022, beating compatriot Jeong “Rangchu” Hyeon-ho.

It was an emotional victory for Jeondding, dedicating the win to his late grandfather who passed away Saturday.

How Jeondding ascended

It was a tough road for the Korean, with Rangchu initially sending him down to the losers bracket with a dominant 3-1 win in the winners' final.

In the loser's final, Jeondding faced Pakistani Atiff Butt, who quickly took the first set, 3-0, in a Jin vs Eddie matchup. Jeondding would come back in the second set before conquering the third, 3-1. It was at this point that Atiff brought out his Zafira to force a winner-takes-all fifth set.

With everything on the line, the Korean also switched to his lucky Chloe. He would be the first to reach two-round wins, but Atiff would take the fourth to force the do-or-die final round. Jeondding looked like he was about to make it to the grand finals as he brought the Zafina low, but Atiff managed to execute a rage drive, leaving the Korean at just a sliver of health. While it looked dire for Jeondding, he pulled off enough rage art to take down his opponent.

In the finals, it looked like it would be a repeat for Rangchu as he took a 2-1 lead, but Jeondding mounted a comeback with his Julia to reset the bracket. Rangchu took the first match in the reset, but Jeondding found the momentum to finish the series, taking the next three matches in succession.

AK: The Last Pinoy Standing

Meanwhile, Pinoy Tekken players were also well represented as 13 players made it through the top 32. It would be Alexandre “AK” Laverez who would be the last Pinoy standing as he made it through the top eight.

Still, it was an uphill claim for AK who needed to beat Genki “Gen” Kumisaka in top 12 to get to the main stage.

Unfortunately, his run came to an end after he fell against Atiff Butt in the loser's Bracket.

