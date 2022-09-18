Tekken legend Knee on Pinoy fighting game fans... and Jollibee

PINOY TEKKEN players are extremely familiar with Jae-Min “Knee” Bae, but he himself didn’t expect how popular he was here in the country.

Despite his early exit in the Rev Major, the Evo 2022 Tekken 7 Champion was still happily entertaining picture requests.

“Here I feel I am very popular because many people requested, 'Can I (have) a picture, can I have (an autograph)?'” the 37-year old legend told Spin.ph. “This feeling is the best in the world, so the Philippines is the best.”

Knee appreciates the country's huge Tekken fandom

The Korean Tekken 7 player also praised Pinoy’s passion for Tekken, comparing it to his own country.

“Their (Pinoy fans') passion is so good. I think Filipinos like Tekken the most in the world, because Korea players like Tekken but then Filipinos like it more,” Knee shared.

Of course, Spin.ph also took the opportunity to ask him his thoughts on his tweet from his arrival at Rev Major, where the fighting game legend said that he loved Chickenjoy.

“I love Jollibee,” Knee said with a laugh. “I know in Korea we don’t have Jollibee so Jollibee is special for me because (it is) different from other fast food shops. I like Jollibee’s taste."

With his time in Rev Major 2022 over, Knee now sets his eyes on the rest of the Tekken 7 World Tour, he says he’ll be competing in Dojo events in Korea to earn his World Tour Points.

