It's a vintage TNC reunion as Blacklist International unveils Dota 2 roster

THE LONG WAIT is finally over!

After weeks of speculations on who will end up being a part of Blacklist International's Dota 2 roster, the Codebreakers finally revealed their list of players (or as Tryke Gutierrez would say: "His PH redeem team") for the upcoming DPC season.

It was an all-Filipino squad that's pure nostalgia as four members were part of the old guard of TNC.

Dota 2 legends reunite in Blacklist International team

The Philippine Dota 2 scene reached greater heights due to the Miracle of TI6, all thanks the efforts of Marc "Raven" Fausto, Carlo "Kuku" Palad, and Nico "eyyou" Barcelon.

Then the following season, TNC acquired Timothy "TIMS" Randrup.

All four of them will headline Blacklist's Dota 2 squad, alongside one of the most renowed Filipino players and rising star in SEA, Karl "Karl" Matthew Baldovino. Back in the days when TNC was making headlines, Karl was previously known as Goodboy and Santino.

He was even part of Tryke Gutierrez' initial Dota 2 project, Team Amplfy.

Besides announcing their roster, the team also revealed their main sponsors, Acer Predator and Rivalry.gg.

In a separate interview, Tier One CEO Tryke Gutierrez explained his decision to field an all-Filipino ensemble.

"Tier One has always believed that talents in Southeast Asia are cpable of competing globally regardless of which country. However, we opted to go for a full Filipino squad because we also believe in the value of communication in a team game like Dota 2."

He added: "The players from the Philippines have had a long history of success in this game and for me I'm just excited to have the opportunity to see some of the best players in SEA assemble under the Blacklist Rivalry banner and compete against the best in the world."

Is this team ready for the upcoming DPC season?

Fielding a team of five Filipinos, who have known each other for a long time, could address the issues involving communication and chemistry. However, the biggest question remains: Who will lead the team?

In a video, Team Secret's Clement "Puppey" Ivanov and Coach Lee Seung "Heen" Gon talked about some problems with the Southeast Asian Dota 2 scene. According to them, the scene has talent, but it lacks leadership.

Kuku being the captain for T1 could be Blacklist's primary shotcaller, but his performance during the 2022 season was called into question by some fans.

Eyyou could also step up to the captain role, as he's had coaching stints for TNC and Polaris Esports. But during his days with TNC, the Phoenix relied on the leadership of Jimmy "DeMoN" Ho. Then, in Polaris, it was Marvin Salvador "Xavius" Rushton who commanded the team.