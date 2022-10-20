WATCH: A retrospective on Dota 2's The International

DOTA 2's The International has always been regarded as one of the biggest spectacles in esports all thanks to the storylines, wombocombo plays, and the overall prize pool.

Throughout the tournament's history, there have been renowned narratives from Artour "Arteezy" Babaev's long quest of becoming a champion, to OG and Team Spirit's Cinderella runs and many more.

Perhaps a throwback to the tournament's history could further add to our hype for TI11 as we could expect a new chapter of iconic moments.

WATCH: Recap natin ang pinakamalaking storyline ng The International

