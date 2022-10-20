Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 20
    Esports

    WATCH: A retrospective on Dota 2's The International

    by Carlos Pineda
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    DOTA 2's The International has always been regarded as one of the biggest spectacles in esports all thanks to the storylines, wombocombo plays, and the overall prize pool.

    Throughout the tournament's history, there have been renowned narratives from Artour "Arteezy" Babaev's long quest of becoming a champion, to OG and Team Spirit's Cinderella runs and many more.

    Perhaps a throwback to the tournament's history could further add to our hype for TI11 as we could expect a new chapter of iconic moments.

    WATCH: Recap natin ang pinakamalaking storyline ng The International

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again