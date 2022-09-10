WATCH: Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is now official

CALL OF Duty Warzone Mobile is now official,

Activision has officially revealed the long-teased video game on all its socials to mark the new era of Call of Duty in the mobile gaming space.

CODWM was first announced on GameSpot's mobile show, where Activision premiered the teaser trailer.

The game once called "Project Aurora" to keep it under wraps, Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile is a product of four Activision studios working together: Solid State Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, and Digital Legends.

What to expect in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, as its title suggests, will be a mobile version of the existing PC and console game Call of Duty Warzone. Since CODM already has a battle royale element in addition to its standard multiplayer modes, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile separates itself by being an exclusive battle royale game.

It will feature up to 120 player lobbies and shared progression, which means progression from the PC or console versions of both COD Modern Warfare II and Warzone will carry over, and vice versa.

This includes player levels, gun level, and camo progression. However, Activision has not said anything about cross play, which likely indicates mobile players will not be able to play with PC players.

In addition to Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Activision is also set to reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise in an event called COD:NEXT on September 15. This will feature Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 for PC and console, as well as what’s next for the long-running franchise.

