Mixed feelings for Coach Olea as CODM team WPM LowKings splits up for The Nationals

AFTER AN impressive showing in the past three Garena Masters seasons which saw them place in the top four, the WPM LowKings are now ready to make their mark in CODM Philippine Open Series of The Nationals.

Only this time, the players will have to take their own separate paths for The Nationals’ glory.

All of the LowKings’ players were drafted by each of the league’s franchise teams. Team captain John “Yop1” Manalang (Round 1 Pick 1) and coach Mark Alexis “Olea” Olea (Round 6 Pick 6) going to the Happy Feet Emperors. Patrick “Peejay” Sagudo (Round 1 Pick 2) will head for the STI E-Olympians. Vince “Demorz” Salaya (Round 1 Pick 5) and Karlo “kLo” Morales (Round 2 Pick 2) are pairing up at Laus Playbook Esports Eagles, while Vince “Luffy” Laganse is going to BREN EPro.

The six of them will now prepare for The Nationals’ Pro League where they will go against each other, representing different squads after almost two years of being teammates.

WPM LowKings’ coach Mark Alexis Olea is having mixed feelings about the situation. “I’m excited [for our new journey] pero may halong lungkot kasi naghiwa-hiwalay kami," he admitted.

"Pero syempre suportado ko pa din sila kasi gusto ko din na mas lalo pa sila mag-grow as a player at mag-improve pa lalo.”

Coach Olea on new team: 'I want to help them succeed'

Ever since taking over and leading the LowKings to different tournaments, Olea saw great success and steered them to great heights. Now, he wants to replicate that kind of success onto his new team.

“Na-e-excite ako sa bagong team na hawak ko dahil gusto ko i-share yung knowledge ko sa kanila at tulungan din sila na umangat pa, lalo since yung iba sa kanila amateur player. Gusto kong mas mag-improve pa sila at mag succeed,” said Olea.

Moreover, he also shares his thoughts about being drafted, not as a player, but as a coach — the only person to hold that distinction in the draft series.

“Sobrang saya kasi di ko ini-expect na ma-dra-draft ako dito as a coach tapos sa malaking organization pa. Masaya din ako dahil marami din na-draft na mga player sa iba’t ibang team and maipakita yung potential nila sa paglalaro ng CODM.”

Despite not playing, Olea says he will do his best at his new post.

As for the former WMP LowKings' drafted by The Nationals' teams? He gives this piece of advice.

“Consistent lang and [i]tuloy lang nila yung ginagawa nila, kasi natupad na yung mga pangarap nila. So dapat mas pagbutihan pa nila lalo."

