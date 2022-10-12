Is Dota 2's SEA server the best? TI11 players react

WITH THE INTERNATIONAL 2022 happening in Singapore, pro players from around the world canfinally experience the tilt-inducing experience of playing in the SEA server.

A recent stream of videos and tweets showcased the frustrating moments that players had to endure upon stepping foot in Southeast Asia.

gpk trashtalks Filipino pro Dota 2 player Gabbi

Virtus Pro's Danil "gpk" Skutin finally got a taste of his own medicine when he encountered former TNC and T1 player, Kim "Gabbi" Santos.

In one of their pub matchups, Gabbi's Monkey King humiliated gpk's Morphling, forcing the latter to chat: "Nice guys! [I] hope SEA win some TI or tournaments."

In response, Gabbi said, "Like you won already! We already rekt you at ESL!"

While chatting, he started laughing on his livestream.

gpk countered by saying that Gabbi's victory over him during ESL happened three years ago, during ESL One Hamburg 2019, when TNC defeated Gambit in the grand finals.

Arteezy's SEA realization

But besides gpk, Evil Geniuses' Artour "Arteezy" Babaev went on a tirade in one of his pub matches.

As Arteezy would bluntly put it, "I have never seen a pos5 player in this region. [I] literally haven't seen one in 50 games."

He then criticized his team's composition, saying: "[We] have Zeus [pos] 4, Tusk [pos] 5. GG!"

Eventually, his opponent during that match would tell him that this is a normal thing in SEA.

OG talks about their SEA experience

During an online press conference with OG, Mikhail "Misha" Agatov didn't mince his words about Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf's experience.

While playing in SEA would be the most convenient for Ammar given the low ping, the nature of the server forced him to revert to the European servers amid the problematic internet connection.

"I mean everyone is playing SEA pubs and enjoying it and earning a 70% winrate, except Ammar. He is playing on Europe with 200 ping," said the OG captain.

With what players have experienced, will their skills (or their sanity) further improve? We'll just have to SEA.

