WATCH: Usapang Matatag with Lon and Kalbz as they discuss Dota 2's The International

FOR DIEHARD DOTA 2 fans, The International 2022 is considered to be the biggest spectacle in all of esports and with the latest iteration happening in Southeast Asia, Dota 2 fans in the Philippines can now rejoice.

And to add to the excitement? How about the fact that TI11 is now in front of a crowd after being stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Now, fans can start screaming the "LAKAD MATATAG!" battle cry and express their love for the beautiful game of Dota. To add to the hype, we've invited two of the most renowned Filipino shoutcasters in the scene, Marlon "Lon" Marcelo and Aries "Kalbz" Alejandro. Get to know more about their thoughts on Dota 2's most prestigious event in our latest episode of Esports Zoom In.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.