Is Aqua deserving of an MSC MVP award? Coaches Yeb, Panda weigh in

THE PAST three major international MLBB tournaments revealed that the Philippine gold laners reigned supreme given the MVP accolades they attained.

Back in MSC 2021, it was Duane “Kelra” Pillas who bagged the honors, then during the M3 World Championship, it was Kiel “Oheb” Soriano who took home the prized award.

And here in the recently concluded MSC 2022, it was Eman “EMANN” Sangco who followed in their footsteps.

A representative from MOONTON told Spin.ph: "Eman "EMANN" Sangco was chosen as the MVP of the MSC 2022 because of his outstanding in-game performance from the Group Stage until the Grand Finals. All in all, he had 21 total games in which he was MVP 9 times, and had an average KDA of 6.7."

But even if EMANN had an impressive MSC 2022 finals outing against RRQ, others would argue that Arvie “Aqua” Antonio deserves it just as much than his gold lane teammate.

Here's why Aqua deserves the award

According to MSC shoutcaster Dan “Leo” Cubangay, Aqua served as the glue that held the team together, all thanks to the skill that he displayed during the finals.

And this was evident throughout the series, most highlighted in Game 3 where he took down the team’s Lord fight at the 20th minute.

But he wasn’t the only one who was impressed with his performances. Aqua’s former head coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda told Spin.ph his thoughts on Aqua’s output in the finals.

“Based on his performance, kitang kita naman na MVP quality siya in terms of great positioning sa clash, on point skill shots, very good timing lahat ng dapat trabaho ng mage/midlane nagawa niya ng sobrang galing nung finals. Nagtu-turn around ng clash sobrang lupet," said the former Onic PH coach.

He added: “Minsan off positioning si EMANN. Hindi natatapos yung game dahil kay Aqua. Pwede mong I-check yung stats, napakababa ng deaths niya sa series na iyon.”

He also looked back at how Aqua has grown as a player, from being one of the most underrated players in the scene to being one of the best midlaners.

“Sobrang natutuwa ako kay Aqua. After Season 6, tinanggal siya ng Blacklist at mapupunta siya sa amateur tapos kinuha ko sa Cignal. 0-13 naman kami tapos ngayon MPL and MSC champ na siya. Sobrang nakakaproud.”

Coach Yeb, however, also gave a hat tip to Sangco.

“Ok lang magpasintabi nalang kay EMANN. I mean opinion ko lang, no hate sa kanya.”

Coach Panda lauds Aqua’s overall contributions

Besides Coach Yeb, RSG PH head coach Brian “Panda” Lim, also praised his star player in an interview with Spin.ph.

“Regarding Aqua’s performance, it was really splendid. Aqua is one of those few players that when I train and give feedback, there’s nothing much I can give because they know how to position well, their skill accuracy is great, they know how to survive.”

The MPL champion coach said, “Just like in Game 1, we were sobrang lugi, like 10K [behind in gold], but si Aqua he didn't die, kahit isang beses. I think overall after all 4 games of grand finals, his total deaths are only two lang.”

Then when asked about on whether he deserves the MVP accolade, Panda responded: “Do I think Aqua deserves to be the MVP? Every single player does, but Aqua I also felt like he should also receive the MVP.”

Coach Panda recognizes the nature of his position.

“Because it’s the nature of the position. For jungler, of course you have many fancy micro movements and then the retri(bution) and kills. For the tank you can like go for the sets, that are flashy. Tapos EXP lane, nakita natin si Nathzz, zoning tapos mga micro.

“Gold lane si EMANN, mga kills, damage, flashy plays. Pero si Aqua the nature of his heroes not much e, because it’s purely based on skills. So Aqua should actually get more recognition from the MSC but overall EMANN deserves it also. ”

The RSG PH head coach, though, can't ask for anything more from his rising young squad. "I’m just happy kahit sino mag-receive ng MVP from my players.”

