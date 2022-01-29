Inspired Nexplay bounces back from despair, eliminates Omega in Sibol

WITH THE team suffering from a massive morale drop after suffering a big loss against Blacklist International in yesterday's Sibol qualifiers, Nexplay EVOS came roaring back with a vengeance.

While John Paul “H2wo” Salonga's unfortunate hospitalization right before the Blacklist International series heralded the team's demise, he came back full force against Omega Esports.

Against one of the mainstays of the MLBB scene and the SEA Kings, Nexplay proved that they have more to offer after a hopeless cause against the Codebreakers.

In fact, the series revealed that they are more than just their superstar jungler given the impact of their new recruits.

Nexplay showed a revitalized team filled with creativity

While Game 1 was a baptism by fire as Nexplay struggled to contend with Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Kagura, the remaining games revealed a diversified strategic pool that left Omega scrambling for solutions.

In Game 2, a dynamic duo emerged via URESHII’s Edith and APELPSIA’s Cecilion. The crowd-controlling prowess from these two heroes forced Omega in awkward positions, which propelled their counterattacking play led by CADENZA’s Khufra and DONUT’s Claude.

Then came Game 3, as Nexplay unleashed a hidden trump card in their sleeves: their Wanwan and Inspire strategy from DONUT.

In every teamfight, the SEA Kings had no answer for this tactic, and though Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua and Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui tried their best to lead the comeback, their overall efforts turned out futile. Wanwan’s ult mixed with the attack speed boost and armor penetration assaults decimated each member.

Not even the tanky heroes from Omega could find any opening.

A new big three emerges?

While Nexplay lost the big three given the departure of Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera during the Season 8 offseason, the team seems to be rejuvenated by their rookies who once played for AP Esports in the amateur scene.

The URESHII and CADENZA duo proved to be a force against Omega given the back-and-forth engagements that they bring. URESHII’s setups have even been a force to be reckoned with, as his Ruby and Edith proved their ground against Omega.

But he wasn’t the only Ruby king as CADENZA proved his value, especially in the 14th minute of Game 3. Plus, he could be viewed as a secondary initiator or counterattacking threat with his Jawhead and Khufra.

Then of course, there’s DONUT, who could potentially overthrow Jhonwin “Hesa” Dela Merced Vergara.

With such a promising roster that bounced back from the ashes of despair, Nexplay’s Sibol campaign lives on, forcing Omega to pack their bags and say goodbye to their gold medal dreams.

