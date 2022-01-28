Blacklist capitalizes on H2wo's absence with a 3-0 sweep of Nexplay EVOS

BLACKLIST International steamrolled past their foes Nexplay EVOS in a dominant 3-0 sweep in the Upper Bracket of the Sibol qualifiers.

Prior to the match, a long delay took place as Nexplay jungler, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, was rushed to the hospital. The delay gave Blacklist an automatic Game 1 win.

While Game 1 was instantly given to the Codebreakers, the remaining games were Nexplay’s attempts to redeem themselves after an unfortunate circumstance, but their efforts were laid to waste.

Is Jungle Paquito the new Wise hero for Blacklist?

Game 2 revealed a different hero for Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario as he unloaded a surprise jungle Paquito pick. At the early stages of the game, he dashed towards his foes during the initial group-ups.

In fact, his new hero was perfectly complemented the pieces that surrounded him. With Kyle Dominc “Dominic” Soto's Phoveus leading the charge, Wise could surprise his foes with his blistering mobility. Then he has his teammates Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales and Salic “Hadji” Imam to provide the cover fire with their Clint and Kagura picks.

And in case things went south, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Diggie served as his insurance policy.

In fact, his new hero could be an additional asset for Blacklist’s dreaded “UBE” strategy when Wise returns for Season 10... or, if Blacklist goes the distance in Sibol, in the upcoming SEA Games.

Edith showing his prowess

Though he was absent in the previous game, H2wo finally returned in Game 3 and he tried his best to deliver an inspiring performance for Nexplay EVOS.

Unfortunately, he was thwarted as Wise’s Aldous served as his kryptonite.

His teammates tried to carry the burden, but Hadji’s Edith completely surprised them with his conceal plays.

A sudden flicker straight to the backlines caused a love of havoc on Nexplay’s ranks, leading to Blacklist’s dominant 3-0 sweep.

Though Nexplay has suffered the most during this series, they still have a chance to redeem themselves in the lower bracket, while Blacklist will proceed to the next round of the upper bracket.

