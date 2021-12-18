Indonesian slayers? BON CHAN shares his thoughts

BLACKLIST International has eliminated both Indonesian representatives in the M3 World Championships, leading the community to grant them a new moniker: Indonesian slayers.

When Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza was asked about his thoughts on the team’s new nickname, he compared the team's feat to Manny Pacquiao’s career.

“I think it’s the same when they [called] Manny Pacquiao as the Mexican Killer so maybe it’s the same feeling for us when we got the title as Indonesian killers,” said Blacklist’s head coach.

And he wasn’t ashamed to express the harsh reality.

“But so far, it’s true! And sorry for my statement but we [sent] them home.”

Fans who might feel irritated by his statements may try to vent their ire on Blacklist International’s Instagram account, but the Codebreakers have already prepared their countermeasures, calling it a “sealing jutsu.”

What went wrong for RRQ in Blacklist match

During the battle between the Filipino champions and the Indonesian powerhouse, the remaining two games proved to be a one-sided affair in favor of the Codebreakers.

Blacklist shotcaller Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna pointed out issues with RRQ’s draft.

“For me personally, I agree the draft from RRQ is different from their previous drafts," he observed.

He even pointed out on one player, Rivaldi “R7” Fatah.

“The heroes of R7[....] most of the time they will prioritize the heroes of R7, especially Esmeralda and they didn’t pick it. That’s something that we capitalized on,” he said.

