Indonesian MLBB squad Bigetron Alpha signs Markyyyyy

THE WAVE of Filipino MLBB imports continues as Bigetron Alpha officially revealed their latest signing.

Former Onic PH goldlaner, Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Capacio, is now the latest addition for the Indonesian squad as seen in the team's official YouTube post.

"Hopefully with his great performance in the Philippines, he will be able to give a new color in Indonesia!" said BTR in their announcement vid (translated from Bahasa via Google).

Back in Season 7, Markyyyyy made his debut in the professional scene as a substitute for Onic PH. The following season, he became a regular starter and eventually one of the biggest stars in the scene.

How Markyyyyy can impact BTR?

Markyyyyy has been one of the best goldlaners in the MLBB scene, showing off his prowess in Season 8 and during the M3 World Championship.

In terms of hero pool, Markyyyyy is very flexible as he can shift between mage and marksman based heroes.

However, Markyyyyy could be also a surprise presence in the MPL-ID, as seen with his goldlane Faramis during the M3 World Championship. With his flex pick, he was able to weaken Todak's Gloo pick.

With the flexibility of his hero pool, Markyyyyy could benefit BTR's gameplan where they could utilize numerous playstyles ranging from split pushing, teamfight-centric clashes, and more.

