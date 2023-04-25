Hesa returns to action while Pauloxpert and Markyyyyy leave BTR

WITH THE MPL Indonesia and MPL Cambodia reaching the offseason, both leagues saw our Filipino imports being involved in roster changes.

In the Indonesian scene, Bigetron Alpha (BTR) announced the departure of Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio and Coach Paulo "Pauloxpert" Munsayac.

Back in Season 10, Markyyyyy was considered to be one of the most explosive gold laners in Indonesia, though he wasn't able to translate his success to the following season as BTR decided to bench him, in favor of Dicky "Saken" Cahyana.

As to why he was benched? Coach Pauloxpert revealed in the press conference that Markyyyyy was struggling with communication issues.

In the end, Bigetron was eliminated by Alter Ego in the first round of the playoffs, giving them a 5th-6th place finish.

Now that the offseason has begun, Coach Pauloxpert was seen attending the final week of the MPL Philippines Season 11. Will he and Markyyyyyy plan a return to the local scene?

Hesa is back

Meanwhile in the Cambodian MLBB scene, Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara was announced to be making a comeback after taking a brief hiatus from his M4 World Championship stint.

The former Nexplay gold laner will be taking his talents to PRO Esports Cambodia, where he will be reunited with Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon.

Both Hesa and Zico were once part of Burn X Flash's roster that won the MPL Cambodia Autumn 2022 championship, with the former being a standout performer in the region.

Eventually both parted ways with the team leading to Burn's rebuild, where the Flamers acquired a new set of Filipinos.

With Mariusz "Donut" Tan and Coach Mitch "zMitch" Sato, the Flamers once again dominated the Cambodian MLBB scene and secured back-to-back trophies. Donut even garnered multiple MVP honors during the 2023 Autumn campaign.

Now with Zico and Hesa in PRO Esports, things might reach an interesting turn in Cambodia given the influx of Filipino talents.