RSG PH manager: Wrecker is ‘big brother’ to team rookies

WHEN Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza was announced as part of RSG PH’s roster for the upcoming eighth season of the MPL-PH, there was a slight stir online centering on his credibility for the role.

After all, Wrecker is more known for being a content creator and streamer with a loud and abrasive persona.

However, RJ Jacinto, the team’s country manager, listed the reasons why Wrecker is a good fit for the newly formed Mobile Legends team.

“We really see that he is a big brother type of person. and given that he is a veteran in the esports scene with his experience playing at the competitive level in Rules of Survival, we believe that he could translate his maturity to the rookies of the squad,” explained Jacinto.

He added: “Gusto ko yung pagiging kuya niya sa lahat! With his wisdom, he could teach the young players that skills are trainable, but attitude is not.”

Seeing that this would be an opportunity to finally fulfill his wish of being a professional Mobile Legends player, Wrecker accepted RSG’s offer. In a press conference revealing the new lineup, Caranza also hinted that Blacklist International had even approached him, but he ended up declining the offer since he already signed RSG’s contract.

Why RSG PH chose Panda as a head coach

Besides Wrecker, RSG made another key signing, by acquiring SIBOL gold medalist and head coach Brian “Panda” Lim as their tactician.

Panda had recently suffered from two MPL regular season exits, from the demise of the defending champions ArkAngel in season 4, and the inability of Laus Playbook Esports to reach the playoffs in season 7.

Amid these setbacks, Jacinto expressed his confidence and reasons for choosing Panda.

“For overall personality, I like his focus and discipline. I love how he brings his A-game kapag may goal siya in mind,” he said.

With Panda's tactical mind and Jacinto’s managerial skills, they were able to acquire a mixed bag of veterans and promising rookies that embodied the mindset that would form the core of the new MPL squad. With the sudden shift to a 10-man lineup, Panda will have a plethora of options in mind.

And who knows, maybe we might see Wrecker’s meme-worthy tank Gusion in the mix.

