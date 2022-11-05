Geek Fam silences doubters with upset win over Blacklist International

FANS FINALLY got to witness the defending MPL-PH champions Blacklist International in the MPL: Invitational. But the Codebreakers suffered a mighty upset against MPL Indonesia’s bottom seeded Geek Fam, who toppled them in a surprising 2-0 sweep.

With their resounding victory, Geek Fam can end their disappointing Season 10 campaign with a silverware knowing that they have reached the semifinals of the MPL: Invitational. The Indonesian team (with its Pinoy imports) now awaits the victor between Team HAQ and RSG Philippines.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Decoding Blacklist

Right off the bat, Blacklist unveiled their signature picks with Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Lolita, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano’s Claude, and Salic “Hadji” Imam’s Valentina.

But as Blacklist selected their heroes, Geek Fam responded with Jaymark “Janaaqt” Lazaro’s Aamon, Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy’s Ruby, and Mohammad “Caderaa” Pambudi’s Irithiel — three heroes that were crucial in stomping Blacklist in Game 1.

Both Aamon and Irithiel provided the extreme mobility that was needed for hit-and-run antics, while Ruby was used to counter OhMyV33nus’ Lolita.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

From the laning phase all the way to the end, these factors pushed Geek Fam to win the skirmishes. Eventually, as the match went on, V33nus was able to conduct the perfect Noumenon Blast setups, but with Caderaa having free rein and with Janaaqt executing last-minute entrances, Geek Fam found loopholes in Blacklist's play, which ultimately gave the Indonesian squad their Game 1 win.

Watch Now

After their Game 1 loss, one may expect Blacklist to make major changes at the draft. But the Codebreakers opted to maintain with their Lolita, Claude, Akai, and Valentina picks, with only Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap’s Esmeralda as the only twist in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Geek Fam still utilized their hit-and-run antics, but they opted to go with Baloyskie’s Mathilda and Janaaqt’s Gusion alongside their Irithiel pick.

And just like in Game 1, this mobility was integral for Geek Fam to win most of the teamfights.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Blacklist had no answer to Baloyskie's surprise entrances as well as Caderaa's long distance barrage. Then, to add salt to the wound, Janaaqt's Gusion punished the backlines by targetting Hadji.

As Geek Fam carried on with their momentum, the code was finally broken and Geek Fam secures their 2-0 win, ending Blacklist's MPLI campaign.

Still, it can be argued that Blacklist is saving their energy and their tactics for two more upcoming international tourneys: the upcoming IESF and M4 World Championship campaign.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.