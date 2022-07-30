PH will host first offline Garena Masters for CODM in two years

FILIPINO Call of Duty: Mobile fans will get a chance to watch some live CODM action when the Garena Masters kick off on August 12 to 14, 2022 in the Marriott Hotel. The announcements were made in the game's official Facebook page.

It has been two years since the last official offline tournament in the CODM scene and Garena made sure that their return would be a massive treat for diehard fans.

Continue reading below ↓

The entrance to the event is free as long as fans register through the link. Those attending the festivities will receive giveaways and in-game rewards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Who are the teams competing?

With dominance that the Philippine teams displayed in previous seasons, the country boasts the most representatives in Season 3.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Two of the top teams in the scene, Omega Esports and Blacklist Ultimate, will be headlining the event. However their Southeast Asian counterparts, ALMGHTY and 21 Huntsmen, will surely try to end the Filipino dynasty and spoil the homecourt advantage.

So far both Blacklist and Omega have topped their respective groups alongside ALMGHTY, while 21 Huntsmen is currently at 2nd place, against a rising Filipino contender in M420 LowKings.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.