Blacklist Ultimate reveals 5th player for CODM World Championship lineup

BLACKLIST Ultimate just got a major boost in their bid for a repeat of this year’s CODM World Championship.

The squad backed by Tier One Entertainment revealed to Spin.ph their new acquisition Shan Rouise “FDx” Mateo.

FDx, who was acquired from Tyrant Esports, will join Blacklist Ultimate in the heels of their Garena Masters championship loss to Smart Omega just a few days prior.

The move will hedge Blacklist's bets against Gian “Yato” Socao and Railey “Yobabs” Abrenica’s age ineligibility issues for the latter stages of Worlds, as CODM ruled that players below 18 years old cannot play in Stage 4 and beyond. Yato and Yobabs are both 16 years old.

FDx will become the second Tyrant player to be picked up by a different organization, following Ronan “Rage” Eleria, who was signed up by rivals Smart Omega last April.

FDx a ‘game-changer’, says Team Ultimate CEO

A key cog to Tyrant Esports' resurgence in their Garena Youth Challengers championship and Garena Masters playoffs showing, Team Ultimate's Matt Gloria had high praises for FDx.

“We have been eyeing FDx for some time now because of his passion for the game. He showed that he was able to compete once again in the highest form of competitive play after a stellar performance in the Garena Youth Challengers as well as the Garena Masters,” he told Spin.ph.

The team will utilize FDx as the team’s sniper, which was his original role, according to Gloria. FDx has notably been an SMG support player during his stint with Tyrant.

“FDx's skills are exceptional. His addition to the team as the new sniper will be a big game changer for BL.ULT. I believe that he can adapt to the team's system and perform well with them.”

Blacklist Ultimate will now begin their own road to redemption as they try to defend their CODM Philippine Championship and CODM World Championship in the coming months.

