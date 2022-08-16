Hadess becomes JanaaQt as Geek Fam welcomes another Filipino player

IT'S NOT only Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy who's taken his talents to Geek Fam Indonesia. Another Filipino player has also joined the team.

Former ECHO PH jungler, Jaymark Aaron "JanaaQt" Lazaro (formerly Hadess), is now part of the roster for their Season 10 campaign. The announcements were revealed in MPL Indonesia's social media pages.

The team also published an infographic of his statistical data, boasting 575 total assists, 471 total kills, and an average KDA of 4.0.

How JanaaQt will impact his new team?

Geek Fam's performances in Week 1 were mediocre, to say the least, as the team failed to snatch a series win in their matchups.

While the arrival of Baloyskie could be the spark they need, his performances alone couldn't salvage the entire team. Despite an MVP performance in Game 1 against the defending champions, RRQ Hoshi, his efforts were in vain.

So far, Geek Fam's Season 10 campaign has been marred with a lot of issues in their teamfight execution. Even with the leadership and the roaming presence from Baloy, the pieces were struggling to make an impact.

Will JanaaQt's arrival change everything?

While his stint as Hadess was able to wow audiences, especially with his Retribution plays, Season 9 saw him at the sidelines as Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno took over his role.

Given his timing, it is also unclear if he has yet to fully integrate himself with the team.

Nevertheless, it would be intriguing to see how he will perform in Season 10, under a rebuilding franchise.

