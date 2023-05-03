Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, May 3
    Esports

    Former Senator Bam Aquino establishes his gaming content platform

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: BAM Gaming

    FORMER SENATOR Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino IV, one of the most important figures in the Philippine gaming and esports scene, has announced a gaming platform that would showcase the talents of Filipino gamers.

    With BAM Gaming, not only will the former Senator express his love for games, as he will also conduct charity streams and host tournaments.

    Recently he posted a Mobile Legends tournament that will be held in Cagayan de Oro this month (May).

    Throughout his career, Bam Aquino has been one of the champions of the Philippine esports scene. It was through his efforts that allowed Pinoy Dota 2 teams, TNC and Execration to acquire travel documents to compete in The International 2016.

    In that tournament, it was TNC who made one of the most miraculous upsets in Dota 2 as they eliminated the heavy favorites OG.

    And beyond Dota 2, the former Senator had other projects to further hone the esports and gaming landscape as seen when he established the Philippine esports Association (PeSPA).

    PHOTO: BAM Gaming

