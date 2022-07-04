Shotcaller, team captain Baloyskie is latest casualty in Onic PH's offseason

ONE OF THE most renowned shotcallers and veterans in the scene has departed the club where he got his start. Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy is ONIC PH's latest released player in an offseason that has gutted the team's lineup.

In their post, the team wrote: "He's not just our in-game captain, but he also leads the team by example through sharing real life advices drawn from his experience, all in the effort to motivate the team on and off the game. More than a captain, he takes care of all of us like a real older brother.

Continue reading below ↓

"We will surely miss having him around, most especially because of his funny antics, great leadership and when he asks us if we are down for midnight snacks. He truly is one of the best captains we could have ever asked for to guide and lead our team."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Baloyskie's recent tweets have hinted at desperate attempts to land a new team after Onic PH's crop of problems. He even said that he might end up in Indonesia after some extensive tryouts.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Baloyskie career retrospective

Baloyskie started his career as "Greed", and was part of the original Dream High Gaming squad that was acquired by Onic in Season 4. He, alongside the other members of the team (Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, John Michael "Zico" Dizon, Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera, and Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog) formed the initial foundation for the team's resurgence.

Continue reading below ↓

They reached the finale in Season 4 and went the distance against Sunsparks in one of the best finals in MPL history. Unfortunately, Onic lost in that 5-game spectacle.

After the loss, he decided to leave Onic in pursuit of a championship run that came to fruition when he joined rival team Sunsparks in Season 5.

From there he won his first MPL-PH trophy, adding to Onic PH's misery with a 3-1 series win. It was this series that saw the emergence of his signature Natalia pick.

Eventually he made his way back to Onic in Season 8, and brought his team to the finals of Season 8 and the M3 World Championship, only for his team to stumble against Blacklist International.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.