Former MPL-PH mage superstar Iy4knu joins Mongolian team

IN ONE of the biggest offseason surprises in the MLBB scene in 2022, former Onic PH and RSG PH member, Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog, joined the Filipino Mobile Legends abroad and joined Mongolian MLBB team, Positive Gaming.

The announcements were made on the team's official Facebook page.

As they revealed their latest member, the team also said that more big things will happen.

Since his departure in Season 9, where RSG saw the emergence of Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Iy4knu has receded into the background. Hopefully he could return to his "kingslayer" form with his new team.

How Iy4knu will impact his new team?

Iy4knu has always been viewed as one of the most explosive young guns ever since his debut in Season 4.

As a gold laner, Iy4knu can utilize marksman and mage-centric heroes which could benefit his new team especially when the meta shifts to his favor.

He also knows how to time his engagements. Back in Season 4 with Onic PH, he would serve as a complementary piece in teamfights, while his stint with RSG would reveal his prowess as a potential sparkplug especially with his sudden entrances.

When paired with the right teammates, Iy4knu could fully unleash his potential since he can adapt to the tactical needs of his teammates. With Onic, Iy4knu would utilize Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's healing prowess.

Meanwhile with RSG, he was able to prove that he can stand on his own against his laning rival.

While these are definitely good for the Mongolian squad, Iy4knu will have to contend with playing in a completely different culture.

