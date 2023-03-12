Team Secret acquires Filipino Dota 2 superstar, Armel

ONE OF THE PLAYERS affected by Fnatic's temporary withdrawal from the Dota 2 scene has managed to find a new home as Armel "Armel" Tabios will be taking his talents to Europe.

Team Secret has announced that they'll be signing the Filipino midlaner. No longer a free agent, Armel expressed his excitement.

Armel's biggest accomplishment happened back when he was playing for TNC in 2019 when they defeated Vici Gaming in the MDL Chengdu Major. According to Clement "Puppey" Ivanov, Armel will bring "a strong x-factor to the team" given his experience playing in Southeast Asia.

Not only did Secret reveal the arrival of Armel, as Russian position four player Daniyal "yamich" Lazebnyy will also join the European club. Together they'll be replacing Roman "Resolut1on" Fominok and Bakyt "Zayac" Emilzhanov.

Both Resolut1on and Zayac were part of Team Secret's squad that reached the finale of the The International 2022 where they got swept by Tundra Esports in a dominant 0-3 masterclass.

A new beginning for Fnatic's former players

A Tweet from former Fnatic Team Director Paolo "KillTheMage" Bago revealed that the former members from the Southeast Asian squad have managed to find a new team.

Fnatic's long time standout and one of the most explosive support players, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti is now playing for Singapore-based squad, Bleed Esports.

Meanwhile up-and-coming player and mullet master, Jaunuel "Jaunuel" Arcilla is now a part of Malaysia's Geek Slate.

However the likes of Damien "kpii" Chok and Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos have yet to announce their new destination.

In the end, Pao revealed that his overall work is done and he hinted that he'll be taking a break from the scene.