After 9 consecutive TI appearances, Fnatic temporarily withdraws from Dota 2

FNATIC, ONE OF THE LONGEST serving bastions in the Southeast Asian Dota 2 scene, has announced that it will temporarily leave the scene. The announcements were made on the team's social media accounts, where the team also released an official statement.

Based on their post, it is unclear as to why Fnatic took their leave from the Dota 2 scene, though the org did mention that they've assessed the scene's sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Recently we have been forced to reflect on the sustainability and future of the title for Fnatic, and ultimately, to make a difficult but necessary decision to temporarily withdraw from the DOTA 2 pro circuit," said the statement.

Currently, the team is competing in the BTS Pro Seris S14: SEA tournament, and given the recent announcements, the organization is putting a lot of effort in making sure that each member will have a new home.

"We are working hard to source a new home for our existing Dota players and staff before formally leaving the DPC Tour 2023. The current roster will continue to represent Fnatic through the ongoing BTS Pro Series, after which we will support each of them as they explore their next steps in their careers."

Fnatic's roster consists of Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos, Armel "Armel" Paul Tabios, Damien "kpii" Chok, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, and Jaunuel "Jaunuel" Arcilla. By the end of the BTS event, they'll all be released by the club.



Watch Now

Looking back at the team's accomplishments

Given Fnatic's legacy in the SEA Dota 2 scene, Patrik Sättermon, the Chief Gaming Officer, looked back at the org's haydays.

"Our memories and achievements in DOTA 2 are numerous, including 9 consecutive appearances at The International, finishing 4th at the event in 2016 and a string of back-to-back wins both regionally and internationally during the early days of the pandemic," said Sättermon.



He added: "Representing the SEA region on the global stage has always been an honour and helped us establish ourselves as one of the leading esports organisations globally. Although we never won the trophy, our repeated presence on the world stage is something we will forever be proud of."

Meanwhile the other members of the team have expressed their gratitude in representing the org.

Djardel "DJ" Mampusti spent eight years playing for the team, since he first arrived back in 2017.

"Sobra ang aking pasasalamat sa tulong at opportunity na naibigay sa akin ng Fnatic nitong nakalipas na 8 taon. Proud ako na naging kabilang ako sa isa sa mga pinakamagaling na esports orgs sa buong mundo. Napakalalim ng naging impact ng Fnatic sa buong buhay ko," started DJ.



He added: "I will always be thankful for the opportunity and support given to me by Fnatic for the past 8 years. It’s my pride and joy to be part of one of the best esports organisations in the world. For me, Fnatic will always be an important part of my life and I wish them nothing but good luck for their future endeavours."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Is the esports recession affecting the org?

Recent events have revealed that an esports recession has taken place, given the amount of layoffs happening in the scene. Even the most renowned orgs like TSM and 100 Thieves were affected.

In his personal Faceook post and Tweet, Fnatic's Team Director Pao Bago shared his overall point of view, where he briefly touched upon the economic recession.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"By now news of Fnatic's exit would have been announced. It has been exactly one week since I was informed that due to the economic downturn in the western market and the looming recession placing pressures on not only Fnatic, but many other companies inside the space and outside it, that the company would be dropping Dota 2 to focus on other ventures and to reduce losses," he reflected. In addition, he explained the struggles that orgs face in Dota 2.

"It's no secret that esports is still inherently unstable, with Dota 2 being even more mercurial compared to other titles. The road to TI is brutal on players and hostile towards orgs."

And as much as he wanted to dig deep, he revealed that there are other important matters to address.

"I have many more thoughts on the subject but that can come at a later time. Right now, the focus is on what happens to the careers of the players under our care." ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ But no matter the circumstance, he still remained thankful for the overall experience with the org.

"Hindi biro ang naging tulong at suportang naibigay ng Fnatic, lalo na sa mga panahon kung saan ang ibang mga organisation ay matagal ng sumuko. Nakakalungkot na hanggang dito nalang muna magtatapos ang kabanata, pero natutuwa parin ako, ang staff at ang mga manlalaro ng koponan sa mga naging alaala. Hanggang sa muli, Fnatic."



"Fnatic’s support, especially in times where others would have long since given up, is no joke. It is sad that our chapter ends here, but I, along with the players and staff, are happy for all the memories. Until next time, Fnatic."