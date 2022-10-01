For TNC, final games are a preparation for Season 11

THE FLAMES of the rising Phoenix were snuffed out in Season 10, with TNC no longer gunning for a playoff spot.

It was a tragic way to end the season, especially after a surprising third place finish in Season 9.

Yet despite the collapse, the community’s support towards the Phoenix was overwhelming — something Coach Paulo “413” Sy was thankful for in the post-match press conference after their victorious match against Onic PH on Friday, September 30.

“Yung ML community, noong nag-post kami na eliminated kami, iniisip namin na baka iba-bash kami," he said. "Pero yung love and support ng ML community na, ‘Bawi kayo next season! Kaya niyo yan!’, na parang ayaw namin i-letdown yung ML community. Tapos [...] parang gusto namin na every time na manonood sila, lalo na yung mga live fans, we want to make them feel na sulit yung punta nila dito.”

Their support was the motivation for the team to retain their passion and drive to win on their remaining games amid the early exit.

And didn’t just end with fans comforting them in the comments section. Prior to their Onic PH clash, TNC made an announcement that a watch party will happen inside the High Grounds Café.

It was a surprising decision for the org to host an event after the team’s failure to reach the playoffs. But the players admitted that it was a heartwarming moment.

Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille even heard news of what happened inside the venue.

“Tinanong nga ako kanina kung maraming pumunta. Ayon, maraming pumunta and sumisigaw sila. Parang nakakatuwa lang po kasi kahit nag-struggle [sa] team, tapos nalaglag pa kami, nandiyan pa rin sila para suportahan kami,” said the Phoenix’s gold laner.

For sixth man Salman “KingSalman” Macarambon, the overwhelming degree of positivity was important for the team to emotionally and mentally deal with the criticisms and online bashing.

“Sa walang sawang suporta ng fans and sa ML community, sobrang thankful pa rin kami sa inyo kase kahit hindi naging maganda yung run namin sa MPL, nafe-feel pa rin namin yung support niyo," he said.

"Tsaka kada may post yung MPL about sa amin, talagang kapag binabasa namin, overwhelming sa feeling, talagang puro positive lang, pumipitik lang yung mga bash."





The journey isn’t done

With so much hope that the community instilled to the team comes an optimistic mindset where the team is more focused on winning the hearts of fans.

“Yung mindset kasi namin kahit laglag na kami, lagi namin nakatatak sa isip namin na gustong-gusto namin ibigay lahat kahit ano yung sitwasyon namin. Ang isa pa na magandang nangyari ngayon, talagang lagi namin gustong mabigyan ng magandang laban yung ML community,” said KingSalman.

But it was more than just about the fans. As Coach 413 related in their press conference, their Season 10 finale is a preparation for their Season 11 journey. He even hinted that changes might happen anytime soon — even going as far as bringing up the potential of a 10-man roster.

“Gusto namin tapusin yung Season 10 with all our efforts. After that, of course, magre-regroup yung team, yung management, yung organization to see what’s the best way to move forward. I cannot disclose yet kung ano talaga yung moves na gagawin namin,” he started.

“We are considering having tryouts, looking for new talents, syempre after ng season na ito, yung mga teams na hindi makakapunta ng M-Series magkakaroon sila ng roster changes and we will keep an eye on the talents that are available on the pool and we are open on doing a 10-man roster for next season.”

In fact, the changes for Season 11 could already have been glimpsed. Midlaner Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, was seen playing the roamer position against Onic PH and Coach 413 revealed that it was an experiment.

“Kasi syempre we have nothing to lose naman but everything to gain. So we really thought this might be a good idea because of the characteristics of the players during the game. For example, Escalera’s shotcalling. We think we can explore for next season,” he said.

Then there’s the return of Coach Laurence “Lift” Ruiz who last coached the team in Season 8. It was revealed that Lift has been helping the team behind the scenes.

“Mas maaga pa nga siya dumating parang noong Week 5-6, nagpaparamdam lang si Coach Lift, hindi lang namin naisama pero he was with us in the bootcamp."

Continued 413: “For us, yung logic doon is gusto namin ng different set of eyes na pwedeng tumingin sa game. Kasi baka mamaya, nata-tunnel vision na kami on what we want. Does it hurt to have an extra brain na helps the team? Definitely, no question, yung experience ni Coach Lift, both as a player and as a coach, I think he’s one of the top minds right there.

"So very thankful kami na nandun siya kaso yung gulang niya sa game, yung knowledge niya sa heroes, is a new perspective for us. Tsina-challenge niya yung team especially sa scrims.”

Perhaps this could be a start...for the rebirth of the Phoenix.

