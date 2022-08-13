For Rapidoot and Jeymz, S10 is a chance to prove their doubters wrong

IN THE MPL-PH, no one is exempted from bashers — whether you've achieved legendary status, or if you’re just an up-and-coming player like Onic PH’s Ralph “Rapidoot” Adrales and Nexplay’s James “Jeymz” Gloria.

Rapidoot revealed that his team has been constantly under fire since the offseason, as fans got wind of alleged issues within the org. This added more pressure to the team to perform.

“Lahat po kami na-pressure doon eh kase grabe yung pinalitan namin e, sobrang taas. Tapos ang daming bashers, minamaliit kami. Underdog kami pero gusto naming ipakita na may ibubuga kami,” said the S10 rookie.

He added: “Gigil kaming lahat, gigil kaming manalo, gigil kaming maglaro.”

His eagerness to prove his doubters wrong was evident in their first game against Bren Esports.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Redemption for Jeymz

But he wasn’t the only one who suffered from the wrath of the community as Nexplay’s Jeymz also became a victim of haters.

Continue reading below ↓

Back in Season 8, Jeymz was a reserve player who only got limited playing time. When Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse returned and impressed at the EXP laner role, Jeymz barely saw any action.

And in Season 9, Nexplay gave more priority to Jeff “S4gitnu” Subang and shotcaller Rainiel Jhim “URESHIII” Logronio.

Video

Now in Season 10, many expected RENEJAY to take over given the departure of their Season 9 EXP laners. But lo and behold, it was Jeymz who took the starting spot.

He revealed that he grinded his way for his comeback.

“Ginawa ko ulit yung best ko kase alam ko naman sa sarili ko na kaya ko at nag-focus ako, at dinisiplina ko sarili ko para mabalik ako sa scene na ito at mapatunayan yung sarili ko,” he said.

And similar to John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Jeymz needed the motivation from Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio.

“Yung family ko nagbibigay ng motivation para mapunta ulit sa scene na ito. Pati na rin si Boss D kase nagtiwala sila sa akin at sina Coach na patunayan ulit yung sarili ko.”

Continue reading below ↓

With Nexplay securing their first win against TNC, this was an important moment for Jeymz, who celebrated his birthday today.

“Para sa akin po sobrang mahalaga yung panalo na ito kase isa po ito sa mga pagkakataon na patunayan ulit yung sarili ko sa mga tao kase sobrang kaunti yung naniniwala sa akin pero ok lang po iyon. Mas lalo po akong nagiging motivated kapag nakakabasa ako ng comment na hindi po maganda tungkol sa akin, sa mga hindi naniniwala sa amin.”

He added: “Itong panalo na ito, pa-birthday ko din sa sarili ko, sabi ko sa sarili ko na hindi kami matatalo ngayong araw na ito.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.