Former Onic PH team manager on org: 'Alam ko na mangyayari ito'

When news broke out that Onic PH was in the process of "rebuilding" as the MPL-PH approaches Season 10, former Onic PH Esports team manager Milly Dolor could not contain her frustration about the situation.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Dolor raised the numerous issues she had with the team's managerial practices.

[Read: Onic PH responds to rumors about their team]

She first revealed the primary reason why she left the organization last February. She hinted that she had already foreseen the team would soon be in dire straits.

"Isa ito sa reason kung bakit ako umalis sa Onic," she said. "Alam ko na kaseng mangyayari ito at feel ko hindi nila kakayanin ang mga mangyayari. I was the one who gave the idea of buying out the whole team para ma-sustain yung financial status nila."

How did she try to salvage the situation when she was still in Onic? "Ang dami kong in-endorse na investors, kase gusto ko mag-succeed pa rin sila.

Continue reading below ↓

"However, ang bagal kase. Ngayon lang nila naisip mag-rebuild? Seriously?"

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dolor on Onic PH's ways of working

Currently, Dolor is working as a Project Manager in Cerebrum Collectives, an esports organization in the Philippines. She compared her experience now with what she saw within Onic PH.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Kulang kase sila sa sistema. Di sa nagmamagaling, pero noong napunta ako sa ibang org, nakita ko yung difference."

Though she criticizes the management for their decisions, she saw some positives from the org, despite the many red flags that she said she saw.



"Naha-handle naman ang bagay nang hindi nag-aaway, yun ang maganda sa Onic. Sobrang light lang ng take nila sa mga difficult situation. However, yung oras kase, timeline. Mabagal sila kumilos minsan kase naka depende sa Indonesia yung decision," she explained.

The M3 winnings controversy

During height of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio revealed that the players have yet to receive their M3 World Championship winnings.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin.ph asked her what she knew about the situation, as she was still with the team during their second-place run in the world series.

"Well, matagal ko na din concern yun sa Onic," said Dolor. "The reason why is pinangtapal nila yung premyo ng players ko para sa daily operation nila: pangsahod, bootcamp allowance, bills, etcetera."

She added: "May pera naman sila pero kulang nga lang, kaya na-delay yung premyo kase nire-replace nila yung nagastos nila from the tournament winnings, sabe nila delay daw, lahat nalang delay."

Though the winnings were delayed, the team's salary was still paid properly and on time.

"Premyo lang," Dolor clarified.

Despite everything she experienced in the organization, and what she's heard about it since then, she is still hoping for the best for Onic PH.

"I’m still hoping na maging maayos yung plano nila. Ayoko maiwan mga alaga ko nang ganun-ganun nalang. Gusto ko sila maging okay, para sa mga players ko," said the Cerebrum Collectives project manager.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.