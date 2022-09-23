Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 23
    Esports

    Agents breathe sigh of relief as Blacklist clinches playoffs spot

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    WHILE V33WISE’S return may not have exactly heralded a dominant Blacklist International, the fan-favorite team has still clinched their playoffs spot in a contentious Season 10.

    Fans cheered as Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and co. survived the elims in what has been called the tightest MPL-PH regular season in recent memory. They secured their berth after taking Game 1 of their match against Onic PH.

    “Not this time,” said Tier One chief executive and co-founder Tryke Gutierrez.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    On Twitter, #ReclaimThCrown and #BreakTheCode trended on the Philippine charts as Blacklist agents applauded the fan-favorite team.

    Watch Now

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Feel the UBE power

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Blacklist fans could smell the victory

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Not content with just securing that playoffs spot, Blacklist went on to sweep their rivals, making it a sweet victory indeed for their eager fans.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again