Agents breathe sigh of relief as Blacklist clinches playoffs spot

WHILE V33WISE’S return may not have exactly heralded a dominant Blacklist International, the fan-favorite team has still clinched their playoffs spot in a contentious Season 10.

Fans cheered as Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and co. survived the elims in what has been called the tightest MPL-PH regular season in recent memory. They secured their berth after taking Game 1 of their match against Onic PH.

“Not this time,” said Tier One chief executive and co-founder Tryke Gutierrez.

On Twitter, #ReclaimThCrown and #BreakTheCode trended on the Philippine charts as Blacklist agents applauded the fan-favorite team.

Blacklist fans could smell the victory

Not content with just securing that playoffs spot, Blacklist went on to sweep their rivals, making it a sweet victory indeed for their eager fans.

