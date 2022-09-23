Blacklist International punches playoff ticket with sweep of Onic PH

WITH ONIC PH now secured of their playoff spot, it's Blacklist International's turn to follow their lead. With a Game 1 win, Blacklist punched that postseason ticket, but they weren't done yet, as they gave their rivals a 2-0 sweep.

This also marks the end of the team's losing streak, beginning from their heartbreaking defeat against Omega Esports.

Blacklist delivers too much sustain

In Game 1, both teams turned back the clock as they reintroduced some classic notable classic heroes. Blacklist fielded Lapu Lapu, while Onic PH opted to surprise everyone with their jungle Minotaur pick.

In most teamfights, both teams were evenly matched as both had solid sustain options. With the Estes and Faramis pick for Blacklist, Onic struggled to take them down, but the Hedgehogs managed to steal the Faramis ult, giving them the counter sustain.

While Blacklist would survive, they were vulnerable to Stephen “Sensui” Castillo’s Minotaur who landed crucial Minoan Fury plays to stall Blacklist’s survival spells.

For both teams to finally puncture their marks, key threats needed to be eliminated. For Blacklist, bursting down Frince “SUPER FRINCE” Ramirez and Kenneth “Nets” Barro was important, while Onic set their sights on ither Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Salic “Hadji” Imam, or Kiel “Oheb” Soriano.

Blacklist nearly lost both V33nus and Oheb to Sensui, and given the momentum, Onic tried to end the game. However, the Hedgehogs foolishly overextended and suffered a major blow, leading to Blacklist’s Game 1 win .

Blacklist made a crucial draft change to open Game 2. Seeing that Valentina was available, Blacklist chose to combine both Faramis and Valentina, limiting the Hedgehogs.

In the end Onic struggled to engage as they had no answer from the early game pickoffs from Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's Barats and Hadji's Valentina.

Onic tried desperately to push, but they suffered due to the zonal presence from Oheb's Beatrix and Hadji's stolen Pharsa ult.

In the end, Onic conceded Game 2.

