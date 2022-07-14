TI, M series, VALORANT Masters in Manila? ‘Pwede yan sa atin,’ says Lon Marcelo

PESO is setting its sights high as it moves to Phase 2 of its plans, which include hosting international-caliber esports events.

These include Dota 2's The International, VALORANT’s Masters tournaments, and Mobile Legends’ M world series.

Marlon “Lon” Marcelo, executive director of the Philippine Esports Organization, believes it’s very possible.

“We want to host international events,” declared Lon, speaking at a press conference right before the esports federation’s thanksgiving night at Hilton Manila. “We’ll lead the way.”

The former shoutcaster added, “TI? It’s time. Bakit sa ibang bansa, nakapag-TI? Sa Pilipinas, pwede naman e. We’ve done events previously that [are] actually world class.”

International events will make up PeSO’s ‘Phase 2’

While the focus, for now, remains on the development of Sibol, PeSO wants the national team to be the stepping stone for the future.

“Definitely, as we PeSO, sooner or later, we will push for esports events in the country,” said Lon. “MPL? Might as well, yung next Mobile Legends world championship, yung sa VALORANT Masters, pwede yun sa Pinas. We will always reach for the stars. Get TI, get Masters, lahat na pwedeng gawin. Because we are an esports country."

Jab Escutin, general manager for PeSO, also added that an influx of international events would perhaps give players — some of whom might be thinking of taking their talents abroad — a little pause as they plan their career.

“Bringing the biggest esports events in the country, we make sure you think twice about leaving the country,” added Escutin.

