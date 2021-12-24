MPL 6th man Ejhay joins rebuilding Sunsparks as MLBB coach

A NEW CAREER journey awaits MPL 6th man, Efphraim Jueinno “Ejhay” Sambrano, as Sunsparks announced on their official Facebook page that he is part of the organization’s MLBB coaching staff.

Prior to his arrival to the team, he spent six seasons playing under Bren Esports, where he won two championship trophies, namely in MPL-PH Season 6 trophy and most notably the M2 World Championships.

A month ago, the team unveiled their official MLBB roster featuring tank/support player Santi Sucre, jungler Drey Scofield, gold laner 1023Tzy, EXP laner Evorts, mage/support player Limshgod, and roamer Bene.

So far, the organization has been competing in the amateur ranks and they’re hoping that Ejhay’s tactical prowess could allow them to relieve their glory days back in Seasons 4 and 5, when they became the first team to win back-to-back championships.

Sunsparks team retrospective

During those years, the team was coached by Michael Angelo “Arcadia” Bocado and featured superstars, Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura, Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz, Allen Jedric "Greed" Baloy (now Baloyskie), Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, Cedric "Fuzaken" Pasusani, and Ashley Marco Dungo “Killuash” Cruz.

Things started to spiral downward when Aura PH took over the roster back in 2020, forcing Sunsparks to rebuild. Their new roster was coached by Paulo Magno “Pauloxpert” Munsayac, who eventually left the team to serve as Bren’s analyst.

This eventually created an opportunity for Ejhay to be involved with the organization.

