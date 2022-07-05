In wake of tumultuous offseason, Duckeyyy, Baloyskie urge caution on contracts

IN AN eventful offseason in the MPL-PH, a veteran coach has posted very specific advice for players looking to turn pro in the world of esports.

“To all amateur MLBB players[,] please be cautious when signing predatory contracts,” wrote Bren Esports’ head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro in a public social media post today, July 5.

What terms does the outspoken Mobile Legends mentor consider as “predatory”? Apparently, a lock-in period that exceeds a year.

“Never sign a contract that ties you with an org for 3-5 years,” Duckeyyy advised. “Heck don’t even sign for 2. Consult people with extensive Esports experience when in doubt. We’re here to help.”

[UPDATE, 5 July, 9:51 p.m.] Duckeyyy has uploaded a new post with a list of esports insiders prospective players can contact when trying to assess their contracts.

"If you ever need advice about your career/contracts follow them, listen to their speaking engagements, you may also ask them but please do not expect answers right away or answer at all as some of them live privately," he said.

You may view his post here.

[Original story follows.]

Baloyskie reposts Duckeyyy advice, urges players to ask for benefits

Among those who reposted Duckeyyy’s status message was Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy, most recently team captain of Onic PH before his release just yesterday, July 4.

“Sana magkaroon rin ng benefits yung players na pumipirma ng mahabang contract sa ML like NBA. Pag under contract ka hindi ka maka alis, tapos pag tinanggal ka wala kang magagawa at wala ka benefit,” he wrote in a public Facebook post.

In the comment section, Baloy also said that he was taking a break from the league.

“Pahinga po muna ako sa paglalaro sa [MPL-PH],” the shotcaller said in reply to a question if he had been offered a spot in another team.

Over the past weeks, fans could only watch as, player by player, Onic PH let go of the squad that had brought them to runner-up finishes in both the MPL-PH Season 8 and the M3 world championship.

Prior to their release, speculation and rumors hounded the organization as players posted cryptic tweets about looking for new teams, perhaps in anticipation of their impending release.

Nevertheless, team representatives assured Spin.ph that the org would continue “as is”, and that it is merely undergoing a “rebuilding” phase.

About a week after Coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda's release from Onic last June 20, caster Neil "Midnight" De Guzman also encouraged Mobile Legends players to seek out career advice.

"[I]f you ever need consulting about your contracts, career, or network, don’t afraid to reach out to people who know how to handle these things. If you need assistance, my inbox is always open," he wrote.

