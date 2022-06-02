Five most lethal player-agent tandems in VCT PH Stage 2

TEAM Secret reclaimed their crowns as the kings of the Philippines in the recently concluded VCT PH Stage 2. While winning VALORANT is most certainly a team effort, there were players in this split that shone more brightly than the rest of the competition.

JessieVash and Sova

This wily veteran has been the most effective Sova player throughout Stage 2. With crack aim and a plethora of lineups at his disposal, Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco provided a lot of firepower for Team Secret.

In 24 maps with Sova, JessieVash averaged 15.96 frags and 7.8 assists. In some circles, JessieVash is also called "The Tondo King" with an impressive number of knife kills in official matches.

DubsteP and Yoru

Everyone knows Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan is the Filipino Jett. But in Team Secret’s run-up to qualifying for APAC Challengers Stage 2, DubsteP showed plenty of quality time with his Yoru, who has been recently getting attention in the pro scene with a reworked kit and Indonesian pro Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto’s effectiveness with the Agent.

Marky and Jett

Oasis Gaming brings in a lot of hype with their explosive style of VALORANT and much of it can be credited to Mark Anthony "Marky" Tuling’s Jett. Oasis Gaming famously demolished Alpha Esports Pro late last year with a 13-0 scoreline. Marky’s Jett bagged an impressive 30 kills in that map with 5 first bloods.

Wild0reoo and Viper

Bhreyanne "Wild0reoo" Reyes actually played a total of eight different Agents for Oasis Gaming in VCT Stage 2. But it was on Wild0reoo’s Viper where he was the most efficient. In nine maps with Viper, Wild0reoo had an ACS of 245.3 and averaged 19.2 frags a game.

KellyS and Raze

While Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo had highlight-worthy Jett performances in Stage 2, his spot on this list is all thanks to his mastery with Raze. In 11 maps with the Agent, kellyS had an ACS of 280.9. This consistent high damage output was complemented by his value Paint Shells usage and good aim.

While Rex Regum Qeon settled for third place in VCT PH Stage 2 after a 1-2 defeat against Oasis Gaming, kellyS showed a lot of quality in the series. With a Headshot Percentage of 25 percent and 17 First Bloods against Oasis Gaming, kellyS definitely wowed fans and analysts alike.

