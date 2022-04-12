Did MobaZane enjoy his first balut experience?

MICHAEL “MobaZane” Cosgun is encountering many challenges in his trip to the Philippines.

Inside the Land of Dawn, he found an intense level of competition in the Philippine servers — something he'd been dying to experience in the Mobile Legends desert that is North America.

But perhaps his biggest challenge? Getting a taste of the popular Filipino street food, balut.

The breakthrough ML star posted his experience eating the Filipino street food specialty in a new vlog. Upon seeing his peers slurp the Pinoy delicacy, his face said it all.

MobaZane takes on the tried-and-tested balut challenge

He managed to drink the liquid, but things got complicated when he found out that he needed to eat the egg.

“I don’t know if I can do it!" said Cosgun.

His companions on the vlog said egged him on, saying, “It’s good! When you eat that, you’re an approved Filipino!”

So, Zane was left with no choice but to take his first bite and...

“I’m not doing this bro!” he said as his balut crashed to the floor.

He declined an offer from his companions to buy him more balut for him to eat during his livestream.

Even if MobaZane's attempt to eat his first balut ended up as a disaster, he managed to draw the attention of the Filipino Mobile Legends community. Even his friend Gemik was able to watch the video and reminisce about his first balut experience.

