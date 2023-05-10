Despite technical problems, Sibol's PUBGM team ready for the challenges ahead

THE SUDDEN SWITCH in devices plagued the Philippines in their international campaign as seen when Sibol's MLBB team had to deal with this issue back in the IESF last December.

Now the same issue persists as the Philippines' PUBGM team needs to transition from the iPhone to Android.

How would this affect Sibol's performance? Ronald Aljheron "Demigod" Ginez, one of the members' of the PUBGM squad discussed in detail the technicalities involved.

"To be honest, sobrang laking difference ni iPhone tsaka Android talaga and in terms of sensitivity and technicalities ng game, kailangan mong i-adjust talaga. Like yung sensitivity mo for the iPhone isn't suited for the Android device mo," he elaborated in an exclusive with Spin.ph.

He further explained: "Hindi naman sa sobrang laki ng gap, pero syempre when talking about numbers and syempre ano yung fitted sa iyo sa iOS, hindi siya gagana dito sa ROG, so ngayon nagkakaroon kami ng practice game para masanay dito (ROG), ayung nakaka-adjust naman. Madali naman maka-adjust."

Other issues ahead

But besides the technical aspect of the device, the team also revealed other hurdles ahead.

Demigod reveald that Indonesia had the head start in terms of device, saying: "Yung Indonesia, ang alam ko prinovide na sila ng phone so parang one month na nilang ginagamit yung phone and then the rest of the teams naman, now lang."

Besides that, there was also the limited access in the usage of the device.

"Tsaka ngayon, mayroon limited access lang ngayon in-game na kung saan pwedeng mag-practice and bawal din siyang dalhin sa hotel so I think malaking factor talaga iyon, pero yun nga sanay na kaming lahat sa iOS," reflected Demigod.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

How Sibol is addressing this issue?

To deal with these issues, Sibol had their countermeasures prepared. During the Sibol press interviews prior to the start of the SEA Games, it was revealed that RealMe will be serving as the team's sponsor.

With their support, the transition from iPhone to Android was smoother, which was something that Coach Ralph Tuazon discussed.

"Yes mas nakakatulong since ang size naman ng Android is mas enlarged compared sa gamit namin lagi sa iPhone, mas bulky kase before yung ginagamit namin. Pero dito kase mas nakakatulong si RealMe...Before kami nag-fly, ginagamit namin si RealMe, mas malaki yung tulong," revealed the Sibol PUBGM coach to Spin.ph.

But that wasn't the only solution as the team had no choice but to undergo a strict training regiment. It was disclosed that the team sacrificed their breaks.

"Medyo adjustment kami kahit off namin, maglalaro kami. Hindi pwede yung off namin is pahinga. Kailangan masanay na kami sa device kase yun yung pinaka-goal e. Kailangan namin ma-test yung unit, kung ano magiging technical sa gaming namin," explained Tuazon.

Given the circumstance, it would be interesting to see the outcome of Sibol's PUBGM bid.