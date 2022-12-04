After win over Slovenia, Blacklist Sibol seeks aid from the community

AFTER SUFFERING from a surprising sweep against their Southeast Asian rivals Indonesia, Blacklist Sibol was able to bounce back with a commanding 2-0 win over Slovenia, which kept their IESF 2022 World Championship campaign alive.

While their victory could afford them a sigh of relief, Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza announced on his Facebook page that the team is in desperate need of assistance from the community.

His post hinted that the phones used in the IESF is different from what his team normally uses.

In his post, he said: "Hoping na may willing magpahiram ng CP (cellphone) na same sa ginagamit namin now sa official tourna[ment]. Someone from BLACK will be going here tomorrow para madala...PM me na lang."

This was followed by some comments he made, saying how his team struggled to adjust with the new phones.





"Ibang model ginagamit namin during practice then iba ang ginagamit sa official tournament...Iba feels," said the Sibol MLBB head coach.

BON CHAN shrugs off Sibol critics

Could BON CHAN's explanation be construed as an excuse for Sibol's loss earlier today?

BON CHAN threw shots at those kinds of critics, saying: "Yung mga nagsasabi ng reasons puro fanbase ng *toooot* team e. Haha!





He also posted screenshots of a conversation he had with a Filipino player in MPL Indonesia, who experienced the same problems before.





"Someone from MPL Indo PH player na nakaranas na ng same problem para malaman niyo paano na-feel nila," he said.





The IESF tournament is sponsored by Samsung, and players use their devices. The MPL Philippines, on the other hand, uses the iPhone.